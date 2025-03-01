$202,000 WNBA champion makes her feelings clear on Aliyah Boston's work ethic: "Everyday in the gym working hard"

Aliyah Boston received high praise from her Vinyl Basketball Club teammate, Dearica Hamby, following their thrilling 64-63 victory over the Laces Basketball in Unrivaled on Friday. Hamby openly commended Boston's work ethic after the game, where both WNBA stars excelled in their roles.

When asked about the Indiana Fever standout's performance, Hamby didn't hesitate to express her admiration. The LA Sparks player, currently on a one-year, $202,000 contract, emphasized Boston's dedication and recognized the center's significant contribution to their latest win.

"AB...she's been super positive. Everyday in the gym working hard," Hamby told reporters. "For her to come out and have a solid day like that was important for her and for us."

While Aliyah Boston didn't have a standout offensive performance against the Laces, who were without Kate Martin, she still made an impact. The two-time WNBA All-Star scored just six points, but did so efficiently, hitting 2 of 3 from the field. She was also dominant on the boards, grabbing 10 rebounds in just 12 minutes.

On the other hand, Dearica Hamby had an impressive outing, scoring 17 points in 21 minutes on 6 of 11 shooting, including a perfect 3 of 3 from beyond the arc. In addition, she contributed six rebounds, three assists and one steal to her team's efforts.

Coach Teresa Weatherspoon hails Aliyah Boston

It wasn’t only Dearica Hamby who praised Aliyah Boston following Vinyl BC's win. The team's coach, Teresa Weatherspoon, also commended her star player for excelling in her role.

"It's the work she's put in to tory and find her fit...patient with it and super positive," Weatherspoon said. "She was just patient. Found her spots...She found her fit and played with a tremendous amount of confidence."

Speaking of Boston, the former WNBA Rookie of the Year has participated in 10 games in the current 3x3 league, averaging 5.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

