  • Aliyah Boston Stats Tonight: How did Fever center perform in Unrivaled game against Kate Martin-less Laces BC? (Feb. 28)

By Atishay Jain
Modified Mar 01, 2025 00:58 GMT
Aliyah Boston Stats Tonight: How did Fever center perform in Unrivaled game against Kate Martin-less Laces BC? (Feb. 28). (Image Source: Getty)

The Vinyl Basketball Club squared off against Kate Martin-less Laces Basketball Club in an exciting Unrivaled game on Friday. Aliyah Boston suited up for Vinyl, but the star center from the Indiana Fever came off the bench as the starting lineup featured Dearica Hamby, Jordin Canada and Rhyne Howard.

Boston made an immediate impact when she entered the game, quickly shaking off the disappointment of her previous outing, where she struggled. The two-time WNBA All-Star provided a much-needed scoring spark for Vinyl and played efficiently on the offensive end.

In addition to her scoring, Boston dominated the boards, showcasing her presence on the glass. The only area where she struggled was with ball control as she committed several turnovers.

At halftime, Aliyah Boston had six points on 2 of 3 shooting from the field and 1 of 2 from the free throw line. She also recorded seven rebounds, one assist and three turnovers in nine minutes of play.

Edited by Atishay Jain
