Fever star Aliyah Boston hails her style statement in 3 words 

Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston, who plays for Vinyl BC in the inaugural season of Unrivaled, shared a three-word reaction to her pregame look on Saturday.

Vinyl was scheduled to take on the Phantom BC on the second match of Saturday's two-game slate.

"She's a fashionista," Boston wrote.

Aliyah Boston's Instagram story (Credits: IG/@aliyah.boston)

The 2023 first-overall pick shared the Instagram post of Vinyl, wherein the squad uploaded photos and short clips showing the arrival of Boston and Dearica Hamby at the Wayfair Arena in Miami, Florida.

"All eyes on us when we walk in😍," the caption said.

Hamby and Boston are part of the Vinyl squad with Arike Ogunbowale, Rhyne Howard, Jordin Canada, and Rae Burrell. They are coached by Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Teresa Weatherspoon.

Vinyl had a 79-72 loss on Saturday to the Satou Sabally-led Phantom. They dropped to 4-6 and currently hold the fourth spot. With three weeks left in the regular season, every game is crucial, as only the top four teams will advance to the Unrivaled playoffs.

Aliyah Boston is grateful to be part of Adidas ad

Aliyah Boston is one of the athletes signed by Adidas. In a recent advertisement by the sportswear giant, Boston appeared with other young stars in a campaign called "You Got This."

On Feb. 11, Boston shared the video on her Instagram story with the caption:

"Oooo special appearance in this commercial," Boston wrote.

The caption said: "The truth is no-one does it alone, and why would you want to? We all need someone to make us believe #YouGotThis."

Boston appeared with Minnesota Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards, the daughter of NBA legend Dennis Rodman and soccer star Trinity Rodman and Spanish football stars Aitana Bonmati and Lamine Yamal.

ESPN's Nick DePaula reported that Boston has a multi-year contract with Adidas. She first appeared in an Adidas campaign called "Remember The Why" in May 2023.

"It feels amazing to be part of Adidas," Boston told DePaula in 2023. "Adidas is empowering women, and they're opening the doors for women's sports. It's just continuing to grow the game."

Boston will enter her third season in the WNBA, and several analysts have already listed the retooled Indiana Fever as the favorite to win the 2025 championship.

