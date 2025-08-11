  • home icon
"2025 WNBA MVP, Most Victimized Player": Fever fans' jibes at DeWanna Bonner continue after Mercury announcers' fresh claims 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Aug 11, 2025 12:07 GMT
WNBA: Indiana Fever at Phoenix Mercury - Source: Imagn
"2025 WNBA MVP! Most Victimized Player!": Fever fans' jibes at DeWanna Bonner continue after Mercury announcers' fresh claims (Image Source: Imagn)

DeWanna Bonner's abrupt exit from the Indiana Fever continues to receive traction. Surprisingly, it's not from the angered Fever fan base who weren't happy with how things ended as Bonner forced her way out to Phoenix despite signing a max deal with Indiana.

She played only nine games with the Fever, but wasn't comfortable and didn't have joy playing in the East. Just as it seemed like the saga was over after the back-and-forth between Fever and Mercury fans over booing her, Phoenix announcers mentioned the breakup again during Sunday's game against the Atlanta Dream.

Only this time, they added more to it, mentioning her kids, comfort, and joy, saying:

"She's playing for her children, her two little girls, but also she's finally finding joy. Because whatever happened in Indianapolis, her joy wasn't there.
also-read-trending Trending
"She thought, you know, things were going to go well. We don't know what happened, but we know, too, coming to Phoenix was a great opportunity for her, a great situation for the Mercury."
Indiana Fever fans expressed their frustration with the repeated dialogue around DeWanna Bonner's departure and the franchise being blamed for it. Most fans think she "quit" after failing to deliver on the court, and she wasn't receptive to criticism. Bonner lost her starting spot to Lexie Hull, too.

She averaged career lows across the board and lost minutes after scoring 7.1 points and 3.8 rebounds, shooting 34.5%. Here's how fans reacted after the Mercury announcers' fresh claims on Sunday:

Indiana Fever's Sophie Cunningham reveals DeWanna Bonner didn't even bother writing farewell message

It seems like DeWanna Bonner's departure from the Indiana Fever was more than just her relationship with the fans. Even the players didn't have knowledge about Bonner's thoughts on leaving. Fever's Sophie Cunningham revealed how things ended between the team and Bonner during the second episode of her podcast, "Show Me Something," on Tuesday, saying:

"I’m still rooting for her, I want her to be happy... but I also think it’s okay to be professional about it, send a text to your teammates," Cunningham said. "'Hey guys, sorry this didn’t work out, good luck, etc.' There’s a way to handle that, I think."

DeWanna Bonner didn't take it well. When she locked horns with the Fever for the second time in Phoenix on Thursday, she trash-talked Lexie Hull, who replaced her in the starting lineup, and had a run-in with Sophie Cunningham.

After the game, Bonner took shots at Indiana again, saying she found her "joy" back and her "love" for basketball was jeopardized before she returned to the Mercury.

