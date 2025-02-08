  • home icon
  • $214,116 WNBA champ confident of winning another ring with Caitlin Clark-led Fever 

By Arhaan Raje
Modified Feb 08, 2025 19:06 GMT
Natasha Howard is confident of winning another ring with Catilin Clark (Image Source: Indiana Fever, Getty)
Natasha Howard brings a championship pedigree to the Caitlin Clark-led Indiana Fever. A three-time WNBA champion with Minnesota (2017) and Seattle (2018, 2020), Howard signed a $214,116 deal with the franchise in free agency. The former Defensive Player of the Year is confident she could win another after emerging as one of the team's major signings.

On Saturday, Howard reposted a story from one of her followers, Robert M Sawyers, who said she had "another championship guaranteed" with a video of Howard checking out her new Fever jersey. Howard replied to the story with two "100" emojis.

Natasha Howard&#039;s story
Natasha Howard's story

Natasha Howard reunites with the Fever after a decade following an impressive season with the Wings. She averaged 17.6 points, 6.7 rebounds, a career-high 2.9 assists and 1.3 steals in 27 games for the Western Conference franchise. Howard shot 45.6% from the floor.

She forms a solid frontcourt pairing with fellow veteran forward DeWanna Bonner and third-year star center Aliyah Boston. The Fever arguably boast the best two-way frontcourt trio after Howard and Bonner's addition next to Boston.

Natasha Howard shouted out Caitlin Clark in her introductory press conference

Natasha Howard addressed Caitlin Clark's impact after signing with the Indiana Fever. The 33-year-old forward hailed the point guard's shooting and passing skills, citing those traits as exciting to play with Clark.

"She can spread the floor by shooting, she can dictate the floor as a point guard,” Howard said. “She’s an amazing passer, so I can’t wait to run the floor and get those passes."

Howard also hailed Clark's growth during her rookie year on a game-to-game basis.

"She has grown this past season, just how she has taken the game day by day, and also just learning from other players and stuff," she added. "So I’m just really excited to be a part of this team and also ready to catch her passes."

Clark was the league leader in assists per game with 8.4 dimes. The Fever superstar achieved the feat after a subpar start to her WNBA career as Indiana was 1-9 in its first 10 games. However, the Fever went 19-11 the rest of the way as Clark got more comfortable and made the playoffs. They lost in the first round to the Connecticut Suns.

Edited by Arhaan Raje
