Caitlin Clark is navigating the most challenging stretch of her basketball journey, with her sophomore season heavily impacted by injuries. Amid the setbacks, one bright spot has been the overwhelming support she’s received from her Indiana Fever teammates, especially from veteran guard Kelsey Mitchell.Mitchell, currently on a one-year, $249,244 contract, spoke openly about Clark’s ongoing battles and emphasized how deeply the team is rallying around her. She shared that everyone within the Fever organization is committed to keeping their &quot;captain&quot; uplifted and in good spirits during these trying times.&quot;We partied yesterday… it’s good to see her smile… she’s been through a lot… and it’s important for us to make sure that she still feels felt, heard, and seen,&quot; Mitchell said.Kelsey Mitchell and Caitlin Clark have quickly become one of the most formidable backcourts in women's basketball. Their combined ability to shoot, create plays and deliver in clutch moments has been central to the Indiana Fever’s rise since last season.This year, however, Mitchell has carried much of the load as Clark has spent a significant portion of the season sidelined with injuries. The star rookie has already missed 10 games, the latest setback being a right groin injury that has further hampered her availability.Caitlin Clark vows to cheer for Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah BostonCaitlin Clark has been ruled out of the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game on Saturday due to injury. Despite the setback, the Indiana Fever superstar opened up about her mental state, expressing determination to stay engaged in the festivities.She affirmed her commitment to supporting the event and made it clear she'll be cheering on her teammates, Kelsey Mitchell and Aliyah Boston, during the big game.Meanwhile, Brittney Sykes has been named as Clark’s replacement, while Brionna Jones will fill in for Satou Sabally. Clark previously released a heartfelt statement expressing her disappointment at missing the All-Star Game, particularly difficult given that the festivities are being held in Indianapolis, her home court.