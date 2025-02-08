$275,000,000 QB gives heartfelt shoutout to Caitlin Clark after buzzing WNBA debut

NFL star Joe Burrow heaped high praise on Caitlin Clark following a remarkable 2024 WNBA season with the Indiana Fever. Burrow, who played for Angel Reese's LSU Tigers in college, had nothing but good things to say about his fellow former No. 1 overall pick when asked about her during Super Bowl week.

Burrow sent a supportive message to the young guard, celebrating that she's drawing more attention to the W and is just starting her journey while admitting that he'll try to watch her once the league's new season starts.

"Shoutout Caitlin Clark, she's always fun to watch," Burrow said. "And she's bringing a lot of fans to the WNBA. She's gonna continue to get better. She's an hour and a half from Cincy, so I think I'll go make the trip."

Trending

Expand Tweet

Joe Burrow and Caitlin Clark had similar paths in college, as they went from being unknown to taking the NCAA by storm. Burrow became one of the best college players of all time with the Tigers, finishing his tenure at LSU with a national championship while Clark went from having only friends and family to her games to sell out the Iowa Hawkeyes arena.

Even though she went to two straight national championship games, she couldn't take that final step, losing against Burrow's alma mater in 2023 and then South Carolina in 2024.

They are both trying to take their franchises for being laughing stock in their respective leagues to the top. Burrow already played in a Super Bowl three years ago and Clark will try to make it to the WNBA Finals with the new-look Indiana Fever this year.

Travis Kelce praises Caitlin Clark ahead of Super Bowl matchup vs. Eagles

Joe Burrow wasn't the only NFL star to praise Caitlin lark this week. Travis Kelce also said positive things about the young guard and the experience she gave to his family during the AFC divisional round against the Houston Texans in January.

"She's unbelievable. She's the funniest one to watch right now and one of the best basketball players I've ever seen. It's been so cool to see her at Taylor's concert and come out to a Chiefs game and hang out with us. I just have nothing but great things to say about who she is as a person," Kelce told reporters.

Clark is in New Orleans with Gatorade this week, but there's no doubt he'll try to watch her beloved Chiefs win a historical third consecutive Super Bowl.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Bengals Nation! Check out the latest Cincinnati Bengals Schedule and dive into the Bengals Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.