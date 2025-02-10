2x WNBA champ reveals factors influencing her decision to join Caitlin Clark on Fever: "That's how I felt about Aces"

Sydney Colson, a two-time WNBA champion, is the latest addition to the Caitlin Clark-led Indiana Fever. Colson revealed the two reasons why she chose Indiana.

First, Colson revealed that her friendship with Fever guard Kelsey Mitchell was a factor in her decision. On Jan. 29, Indiana re-signed Mitchell to a supermax contract this offseason after designating the two-time WNBA All-Star as a core player.

"It really came down to me knowing a few of the players that were there," Colson said. "I played with Kelsey Mitchell here at AAU for the first three seasons and we developed just like, a really close bond and relationship. We check on each other in the offseason. Like hitting each other during the season, during games. I just knew that if she was going back, I was gonna be really comfortable with the situation."

Colson's second reason is the trust she had after conversing with Fever general manager Amber Cox and new coach Stephanie White. She said she felt the same way with the Las Vegas Aces, her former team.

"Stephanie (White) going there, Amber Cox talking to me... I had a vibe that I could trust the people that I was talking to and that's how I felt about the Aces organization," Colson added.

Colson spent the last three seasons with the Aces, where she helped the team to back-to-back championships in 2022 and 2023. On Thursday, the Fever announced in a press release that the team signed Colson to a one-year deal.

The 35-year-old Colson brings a much-needed veteran presence and championship experience to the backcourt of the retooled Fever.

WNBA champs and veterans Natasha Howard and DeWanna Bonner also join the Fever

This offseason, the Indiana Fever surrounded its superstar Caitlin Clark with solid additions; among them are former WNBA champions and veterans DeWanna Bonner and Natasha Howard. The two add frontcourt depth alongside 2023 No. 1 pick Aliyah Boston.

With guard Kelsey Mitchell already re-signed, Indiana focused on bringing championship experience to its squad. Howard, a three-time champion (2017, 2018, 2020), rejoined the team that drafted her, while two-time WNBA champion Bonner signed with the Fever on Feb. 2. Bonner will reunite with Stephanie White, her former coach with the Connecticut Sun.

Last week, the Fever also acquired sharpshooter Sophie Cunningham via a multi-team trade.

Indiana, the most-watched team in the WNBA last season, reached the playoffs in 2024 for the first time in eight years. The team hopes its latest offseason acquisitions could aid them to a deep postseason run in 2025.

