3x WNBA champ Candace Parker throws witty jab at LeBron James with special request

It was a sad day for WNBA fans when three-time champion Candace Parker officially retired from pro basketball earlier this year. Parker was one of the faces of the league over an illustrious 16-year career and racked up plenty of personal accolades along the way.

On Thursday, Parker was spotted enjoying some downtime with her family at the LA Lakers versus Orland Magic game at the Crypto.com Arena. The former WNBA star was sitting courtside and had some of the best seats in the house. Parker was even able to grab a pic of her son, Airr, with LeBron James in the background, and added a witty jab towards the Lakers superstar in her social media post.

"Teammates one day?" Wrote Parker.

Former WNBA player Candace Parker shares a pic of her son with LeBron James in the background. Photo Credit: Candace Parker's IG account

The special request from Parker may be a little out of reach, even for the legendary James. Airr is only two years old and may still need a few more years before he is able to compete at the NBA level. James is set to turn 40 next month and is entering his 22nd year in the league.

LeBron James hit the headlines in October after taking the court alongside his son, Bronny James, against the Minnesota Timberwolves. They became the first-ever father-son duo to appear in an NBA game together.

The four-time league MVP is known for his work ethic, discipline, regimented fitness routine and diet, but it appears that the Lakers superstar will likely retire in the next 2-3 years.

James currently ranks fifth all-time in the NBA with a whopping 1,507 games played. He will likely overtake Vince Carter and Dirk Nowitzki, who sit in third and fourth place, respectively, at some point this season. He ranks second in NBA history in minutes played behind only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Airr Larry Petrakov Parker is one of Candace Parker's three children, along with daughter Lailaa Nicole Williams and son Hartt Summitt Petrakov Parker.

Airr does have one thing going in his favor. He has two former professional basketball players (Parker's wife Anna Petrakova was also a professional) as parents to train him if he is interested in a future in basketball.

Candace Parker shares a heartwarming family photo to introduce third child

Former Tennessee basketball starts Candace Parker and Christ Lofton at the NCAA college basketball game between Tennessee and South Carolina. Photo Credit: Imagn

Candace Parker and her wife Anna Petrakova first met in 2012 during their time together in the Russian league. The two had a strong connection and were married in December 2019.

Parker and Petrakova are parents to three children. Parker had their daughter Lailaa during her previous marriage and they welcomed their first son, Airr, into the family in 2022. In May, Parker shared a heartwarming post on her Instagram welcoming the family's fifth member.

"Hartt Summitt Petrakov Parker❤️ May 21, 2024 Our Starting lineup is complete. We are so in love and grateful for our little brother. Zone defense is ummm interesting, but we are managing. Goose is ummm adjusting 🤣 but he's doing better with his role as a vet🤣😂😂😂 (Mama is a rockstar and we love her soooo much)," wrote Parker.

Parker was a standout player at the University of Tennessee and named her third child after the Vols' legendary head coach Pat Summit, who passed away in 2016. It was the ultimate tribute to a figure who is considered one of the most influential in women's basketball.

