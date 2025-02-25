$400,000 star doesn't mince words on Angel Reese's greatness amid Sky star's breathtaking run in Unrivaled: "They like to s**t on her"

Angel Reese is on an incredible hot streak in Unrivaled and Monday was no exception. The Rose Basketball Club superstar delivered another electrifying performance, recording her fourth consecutive double-double to lead her team to a hard-fought 71-69 victory over Phantom Basketball Club.

After the game, Natasha Cloud didn’t hold back in praising Reese, giving the Chicago Sky star the recognition she rightfully deserves. Cloud, who is on a two-year, $400,000 contract with the Connecticut Sun, also took a stand against Reese’s critics, calling out those who frequently undermine the one-time WNBA All-Star.

The Phantom guard openly acknowledged Reese’s greatness, emphasizing the key areas where the young forward has already shown significant improvement.

"I think you guys see Angel's greatness from college to her rookie season... she's finishing better,"Cloud said. "Y'all better give her flowers, as much as they like to s**t on her...Angel is definitely setting the tone for them...when you have that and other other players around you matching your example it creates good things."

Angel Reese has taken her game to new heights over the past four contests. In a recent matchup against the Lunar Owls, the Rose BC star made history as the first player in Unrivaled to record a 20-20 game.

Angel Reese reacts to shoutout from Natasha Cloud

After Rose BC's game against Phantom BC, Angel Reese was active on X (formerly Twitter). Upon seeing Natasha Cloud’s heartfelt statement about her, she responded with a sweet three-word reaction to acknowledge the praise from her peer.

"appreciate you gang," Reese wrote.

Reese’s stellar performances have been instrumental in Rose BC’s recent success. After a slow start to the season, the team has now won five consecutive games and currently holds the second spot in the standings with a 6-4 record.

Up next, Reese will take the court on Saturday as Rose BC faces off against Mist BC. Given her current form, fans can expect another standout performance from the star forward.

