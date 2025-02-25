  • home icon
  Lexie Hull makes her feelings crystal clear about Angel Reese amid their budding chemistry: "You hear her and you feel her"

By Atishay Jain
Modified Feb 25, 2025 02:49 GMT
Rose v Lunar Owls - Unrivaled 2025 - Source: Getty
Lexie Hull openly shared her thoughts on her Rose Basketball Club teammate Angel Reese on Monday. Rose BC secured an impressive 71-59 victory over Phantom BC, extending their winning streak to five games in Unrivaled. Once again, Reese played a pivotal role, delivering yet another standout performance.

Fresh off a historic 20-20 game against the Lunar Owls, Reese continued her dominance with a massive double-double, tallying 23 points and 14 rebounds while knocking down a 3-pointer.

Following the game, Hull showered Reese with praise, highlighting her relentless competitive spirit. The Indiana Fever star emphasized how Reese’s presence elevates the team, noting the invaluable impact of having a one-time WNBA All-Star on the roster.

"Her competitiveness is just so evident... you hear her and you feel her. As a teammate, it's awesome. It's great to have on your side," Hull told reporters, as quoted by Myles Ehrlich.
Lexie Hull and Angel Reese appear to have built a strong bond while playing together for Rose BC in Unrivaled. Several videos have surfaced online capturing heartfelt moments between the two during practice.

In a recent 1-on-1 competition, Reese even helped Hull choose a song for her walkout, highlighting their growing camaraderie. Their budding chemistry has been a key factor in Rose BC’s impressive run of success in recent games.

Lexie Hull speaks on Unrivaled

In addition to praising her teammate Angel Reese, Lexie Hull also shared her thoughts on the 3x3 Unrivaled league. The Indiana Fever star expressed her belief that Unrivaled will elevate the standard of women’s basketball to new heights.

"This league is meant to be an aid to the WNBA...(I'm) excited about how that league is going to expand...how the game of women's basketball is going to expand," Hull said.

Hull also made a significant impact in Rose BC’s victory over Phantom BC on Monday, delivering a strong all-around performance. The former Stanford standout contributed 13 points on 5 of 13 shooting, including 3 of 6 from beyond the arc. She also added five rebounds and five assists in 18 minutes, playing a crucial role in her team’s success.

Edited by Atishay Jain
