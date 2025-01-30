$66,079 Belgium star makes her feelings known on Caitlin Clark after heated exchange with Fever superstar in 2024 WNBA season

Caitlin Clark has captivated countless fans with her basketball skills. The Indiana Fever point guard had a sensational rookie season last year, earning the respect of peers and fans alike.

One of those impressed by Clark’s talent was Julie Vanloo, who had the opportunity to face off against the Fever superstar while playing for the Washington Mystics.

Vanloo, who is set to play for the Golden State Valkyries in the 2025 WNBA season on a $66,079 minimum contract, spoke candidly about Clark on Wednesday.

During a Twitter Spaces session, the Belgian star, who had a heated interaction with Clark in a game last season, reflected on how the Fever star effortlessly created scoring opportunities for herself, even when facing elite-level defense.

"She was just a scoring threat," Vanloo said. "So our first game, I remember we planned to trap her and force her to pass the ball. We lost the game and she still scored 30 on us."

Vanloo reminisced about the Mystics' narrow 85-83 loss to the Fever on June 7, a game in which Caitlin Clark put on a stellar performance. The reigning WNBA Rookie of the Year recorded 30 points, eight rebounds and six assists in 38 minutes.

Additionally, the former Mystics point guard highlighted how quickly Clark evolved into an elite floor general, elevating the play of everyone around her.

"The second game, she was able to pass the ball more," Vanloo continued. "Her game had become so complete that we were like, 'Alright, what do we do now? What's the plan?' We had to defend her passing too because she was making her entire team play at an amazing level around her."

Clark faced the Mystics for the second time on June 19 and delivered another well-rounded performance. She finished the game with 18 points, 12 rebounds and six assists, further demonstrating her versatility on the court.

Caitlin Clark shoved Julie Vanloo three times during a game

Caitlin Clark and Julie Vanloo had a heated interaction during the Indiana Fever’s matchup against the Washington Mystics on July 9. The incident took place in the second quarter when Vanloo wrapped her arms around Clark during a defensive sequence.

Unimpressed by the physicality, Clark responded by shoving Vanloo three times. The moment quickly went viral, sparking widespread discussion after the game. In the footage, Clark also appeared to call out Vanloo for flopping following the altercation.

