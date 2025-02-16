$66,079 youngster makes feelings known on joining Caitlin Clark's Fever via 4-team trade: "Can't wait to be surrounded by better people"

Jaelyn Brown could play alongside Caitlin Clark for the Indiana Fever in the 2025 WNBA season. The young guard joined the Indiana-based franchise as part of a blockbuster four-team trade during the offseason, a deal that also saw NaLyssa Smith depart for the Dallas Wings.

As part of the trade, the Fever acquired guard Sophie Cunningham and the No. 19 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft from the Phoenix Mercury. Additionally, Indiana secured Jaelyn Brown from the Wings in the multi-team transaction.

On Saturday, Brown spoke for the first time about joining the Fever. In a video shared by the team on X (formerly Twitter), the former California guard expressed her excitement about joining the franchise. Brown has a $66,079 training camp contract with the Fever, but her spot on the team's opening-day roster remains uncertain.

"Hey Fever fans, it's Jaelyn Brown. I just want to say that I'm super excited to be joining the Indiana family, and I can't wait to be surrounded by great players and even better people. Let's get it," Brown said in the video.

Brown signed a training camp contract with the Dallas Wings last season after spending four years playing overseas. However, injuries hampered her campaign, limiting her to just 14 appearances out of the team's 40 regular season games.

The former Hatayspor standout averaged 2.6 points per game while shooting an efficient 48.4% from the field, including an impressive 50.0% from beyond the arc. However, her opportunities were limited as she attempted just 31 total shots, including 12 from 3-point range.

Fever fans show love to Jaelyn Brown

Indiana Fever fans warmly welcomed Jaelyn Brown, sharing heartfelt reactions to her video as she joins the team from the Dallas Wings.

"That’s so nice Jaelyn! A big welcome to you!" a fan commented.

"Welcome Jaelyn. We’re happy you’re on board," commented another fan.

"We welcome Jaelyn. Win training camp and be part of the team. Rooting for you," a fan wrote.

"Welcome Jaelyn! Was waiting for this! Tq for choosing us. I hope u have a phenomenal year playing for us," wrote another fan.

"Woo hoo Are you ready Jaelyn?!!! Cuz Fever fans got your back, too!!! Fever Showtime!!!" a fan said.

Meanwhile, the Fever’s front office has made major moves to strengthen the roster around Caitlin Clark this offseason. The franchise added Natasha Howard, DeWanna Bonner and Sydney Colson through free agency, while acquiring Sophie Cunningham and Jaelyn Brown via trade.

