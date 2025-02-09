"Wish my besties were here to cuddle": Caitlin Clark's Fever teammate Sophie Cunningham gets candid about cozy bedside company

Caitlin Clark's new teammate Sophie Cunningham has some time on her hands before she starts her fresh WNBA season with the Indiana Fever. While she waits to kickstart her seventh season in the league, Cunningham dearly yearns for a cozy company of her besties.

The WNBA guard posted a selfie on her Instagram story while she lay all cozied up on her couch covering herself in a soft comforter. With everything in place, the only thing Sophie missed was cuddles from her besties.

"Wish my besties were here to cuddle me," she wrote in the caption.

Cunningham's IG story [Credit: IG/@sophie_cham]

Sophie Cunningham was among some of the big names the Fever signed this offseason. WNBA veteran DeWanna Bonner and forward Natasha Howard also signed with the Fever in the free agency.

Sophie Cunningham's past comment about Caitlin Clark resurfaces after Fever acquires the WNBA guard

Sophie Cunningham was one of the league's best bench players last season, and her signing with the Fever could be a wise decision in the long run. She is one of the league's top long-range shooters, and her prospects of succeeding on the dangerous Fever squad are good.

Since her acquisition by the Fever, a video of Cunningham from the past has resurfaced on social media. In August, Cunningham appeared on an episode of The Travis Hearn Podcast.

While discussing then-rookie sensation, Cunningham had revealed that she was a big fan of the Fever star and even bantered back-and-forth during the All-Star Weekend. She had also expressed her desire to play with Clark in the future.

"I think (Caitlin Clark) is a gem," Cunningham said on The Travis Hearn Podcast. "I didn't know her, but All-Star Weekend we bantered back & forth a little bit. She's lovely.

"She has a lot of pressure on her shoulders. ... I think she's handling the pressure very well. She's doing a lot of great things for women's basketball. I’m a fan, like I’d love to play with her one day."

Sophie Cunningham spent six years with the Phoenix Mercury, the same team that drafted her 13th overall in the 2019 Draft. This offseason, she was traded to the Fever in a four-team trade.

