$78,066 star Cameron Brink gets honest on Caitlin Clark and their generation potentially making NBA-level money - "Never probably"

Cameron Brink gave a realistic take on her and Caitlin Clark's generation's chances of potentially making NBA-level money. Set to earn $78,066 in her second year, Brink believes it would take a while before women's basketball matches the millions the superstars of the men's league earn right now. The NBA's rookies and sophomores alone make north of $12 million.

Meanwhile, the top players in the WNBA make $250,000 annually, while the men's league's highest salary is slightly over $55 million. Brink admitted she would be glad to see a bigger paycheck, but the Sparks star doesn't see it happening soon.

During an appearance on "Richer Lives by SoFi" podcast's latest episode released on Tuesday, Brink shared her honest thoughts, saying:

"Realistically, we're never probably going to get where the NBA is."

Cameron Brink added that this could be a possibility, but seemingly not when she and Caitlin Clark are around and playing at her peak.

"Maybe in 20 years, 30, 35 years," Brink said. "As women, we have to work so hard for the money we do make. I do think that we could get to the same level, but it's going to take a while."

Brink, Caitlin Clark, and Angel Reese were the key contributors to the WNBA's revolutionary 2024 season. The new youthful additions to the WNBA plummeted the league's ratings to record-breaking numbers, giving it a prominent stage.

While it may take time for the women's league to match the NBA's salaries, there is a growing possibility that they could earn significantly more on the league's new CBA agreement.

Cameron Brink's friends advised her to pursue modeling over sports for money

With women's sports, especially basketball, not helping women make millions in salaries, Cameron Brink's friends advised the 6-foot-4 star to pursue modeling over sports. One of their primary reasons behind this was Brink's ability to make more money off modeling. However, the Sparks star didn't entertain those suggestions.

Years later, Brink was ultimately proven correct.

"I can tell you right now, I've modeled, I will not make more money modeling," Brink said.

Once NIL (name, image and likeliness) became legal, Cameron Brink said she hired an agent to make profits and capitalize on it. For all WNBA players, including Caitlin Clark and Brink, their best chances of building their respective empires rely on sponsorships and brand partnerships.

Clark is currently on an eight-year deal worth $3.5 million annually. Meanwhile, Brink is a New Balance athlete.

