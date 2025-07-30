Angel Reese returned to action after a two-game absence, but her comeback couldn't change the outcome as the Chicago Sky fell 103-86 to the Washington Mystics on Tuesday. During the game, Mystics center Shakira Austin, who is on a $91,981 contract, stole the spotlight with a bold moment that went viral.In the clip, Austin showcased her finesse in the post, using slick footwork to shake off Reese's tight defense and finish a crafty layup. Fired up after the play, Austin celebrated by hitting the &quot;too small&quot; gesture directed at the former LSU star, igniting buzz across social media.Whenever Shakira Austin and Angel Reese face off on the court, tensions tend to run high. The two WNBA stars have shared a fiery rivalry ever since their clash earlier this year during the 3x3 Unrivaled competition.Meanwhile, Reese clearly outshined Austin on Tuesday. While the Mystics center managed just six points on 3 of 8 shooting, Reese delivered a dominant all-around performance, racking up 22 points, 13 rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks.WNBA fans react to Shakira Austin mocking Angel ReeseSocial media lit up the moment a video of Shakira Austin’s &quot;too small&quot; celebration on Angel Reese went viral. WNBA fans flooded the internet with reactions, weighing in on the fiery moment from Tuesday’s matchup.A fan said:DMVsports @DmVsports550LINKi once heard from a legit source (no joke) that part of the reason austin left MD was because of reese, and the way these 2 interact when facing each other it sort of helps that theoryAnother said:FaRKaSCaST @farkascastLINKNice shot Angel 🤣🤣🤣A user commented:C. Spurge @AnotherCLSLINKReese v Austin....I sense a crash out brewing..lol lolReese and Austin are set to clash once more this season when the Chicago Sky host the Washington Mystics on August 5. Given the heated nature of their recent showdowns, the upcoming game promises to deliver another thrilling chapter in their rivalry.So far, the Mystics have had the upper hand this season, defeating the Sky in all three of their previous meetings. Reese and the Sky will be determined to avoid a season sweep against the Mystics by securing a win in their final meeting of the year.