"A'ja Wilson and Bam in public": Sydney Colson pokes fun at ex-Aces teammate with relentless teasing

It's been a while since A'ja Wilson and Sydney Colson have shared the court as teammates. Both of them were in attendance on All-Star Friday and, in the spirit of fun and games, Colson decided to playfully tease her former running mate in Las Vegas.In a clip posted by Yahoo Sports! on X, the Indiana Fever guard can be heard yelling about Wilson and her famous boyfriend.&quot;A'ja Wilson and Bam in public. In public!&quot; Colson says as she points to the couple at courtside.While Colson made it sound like the relationship between Wilson and Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo was breaking news, the two highly decorated athletes have long drawn attention with their public appearances together.After months of speculation, the three-time WNBA MVP shared a heartfelt message to Adebayo during the February 2 retirement ceremony for her South Carolina jersey.&quot;What a blessing to have those most special to me courtside today, especially my favorite Olympian from out of town,&quot; Wilson said.The South Carolina jersey retirement is just one of the many highlights in Wilson's basketball career. Perhaps her most glorious accomplishment to date is her back-to-back WNBA championships with the Aces. In both title campaigns, Colson played alongside her on the Las Vegas lineupWay before Wilson began her public relationship with Adebayo, Wilson and Colson had struck up a friendship on and off the court. Last summer, Colson posted a picture of a Pride Month-themed cake that Wilson had gifted her with.As the video of Colson's teasing indicates, the two have sustained their friendship despite the fact that they're wearing different jerseys this season.A'ja Wilson pulls off a Shaquille O'Neal-like gesture on All-Star FridayWhile spending time with Adebayo on All-Star Friday, Wilson managed to go viral from her courtside seat.As the festivities began inside Gainbridge Fieldhouse, photos and clips of Wilson using a &quot;shoe cam&quot; made their rounds on the internet. This particular item of Wilson's is reminiscent of the special sneaker that NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal brought to the 2006 NBA All-Star Weekend.24 hours after this &quot;shoe cam&quot; showcase, Wilson will be putting on some real basketball sneakers as she competes in the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game.