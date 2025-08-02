  • home icon
"A'ja Wilson is a fraud" - WNBA fans erupt as Minnesota Lynx crush Aces to notch largest road blowout in league history

By Nandjee Ranjan
Published Aug 02, 2025 22:33 GMT
Las Vegas Aces v Minnesota Lynx - Source: Getty
Fans reacted to Minnesota Lynx crusing Aces to notch largest road blowout in league history [Picture Credit: Getty]

WNBA fans reacted to the Minnesota Lynx registering a historic win against the Las Vegas Aces on Saturday. The Lynx defeated A'Ja Wilson's Aces by 53 points, the largest winning difference for a visiting team in the league's history.

The 2022 and 2023 WNBA champions seemed out of sync from the start. They never scored more than 17 points in any quarter and managed just 9 points in the fourth.

Reacting to the Aces' embarrassing loss against the Lynx, fans targeted three-time MVP A'ja Wilson on social media, calling her a fraud.

"Aja is a fraud. It was Kelsey keeping that team together."
Another fan shaded Wilson for allegedly only being able to win with supersteams.

"Amazing what happens when A'ja Wilson doesn't have 3 other Olympians on her team 😂😂😂," the fan wrote.
The Aces, having won two of the titles in the last three seasons, displayed a bewildering performance, leaving some fans stunned

"Jesus, what happened to the Aces?😬"
'What becomes of the Aces?" the another fan wondered.
A fan suggested that the Aces should blow up the entire roster next offseason and restart it fresh.

"It might be time for Aces to consider blowing it up this off-season."
A fan blasted the Aces' team effort on both sides of the court and called them out for not making adjustments early in the game.

"I have never seen a team play this bad that won back-to-back championships a few years ago," the fan wrote. "Rebounding was horrible, defense was non-existent, couldn't make shots, and no adjustments made to compete with the Lynx at all."
A fan suggested that A'ja Wilson should leave the Aces and move to another team before she is included in a trade

"Aj'a need to get out of there before conversations gotta start being had."
Napheesa Collier leaves the Lynx vs the Aces game with an injury

Everything went just right for the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday in a blowout win against the Aces, except for one thing. Napheesa Collier had to exit the game with an injury.

Late in the third quarter, Natisha Hiedeman ran to the other side in a transition offense. Collier also ran behind Hiedeman; however, their teammate Alanna Smith, who ran in the center, suddenly changed lanes to the left side under the basket, and Collier collided with her and fell to the floor.

Despite having a 92-49 lead in the game, coach Cheryl Reeve kept Collier in the game, drawing criticism from fans.

Edited by Alvin Amansec
