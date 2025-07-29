  • home icon
  • "She ain't lying, who is A'ja Wilson beating?": Fans back Flau'jae Johnson as LSU star breaks silence after backlash over comments on Aces star 

By Nishant
Published Jul 29, 2025 16:42 GMT
LSU
LSU's Flau'jae Johnson and Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson (Source: Imagn/Getty)

Flau'jae Johnson shared her opinion about Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson's claim that she can win against Josh Hart in a 1v1. On Monday, podcast Club Shay Shay's X account posted a snippet of the LSU standout saying it is "physically not possible" for a WNBA player to beat an NBA player. At least, not for her.

Her response has received backlash on social media. Responding to which, Johnson tweeted:

"This is what yall mad about bruh ?? My opinion? I never spoke on the goat A’ja, I just gave MY OPINION. Yall just want a reason to hate me at this point man 🤦 im so over sm"
However, fans backed Johnson's comments made on Shannon Sharpe's podcast.

"She ain't lying...who is Aja beating?" a user quoted her tweet.
"We got your back Flau 🩷", another user said.
Fan comments replying to Flau&#039;jae Johnson&#039;s tweet
"Nah you was right tho. I think A’ja and her dynamic she has with Bam pushes her to say alotta silly things regarding WNBA/NBA. I believe that. You were absolutely correct tho," a fan commented.
"Ignore them! Unless you say the EXACT THING they want they will always find a reason to hate! You spoke truth! It’s physically impossible!" another fan wrote.
"Flaujae, ignore the haters. Your comments were spot on! we all know you're grounded in reality! Keep doing your thing.....see you in the W!" a reply read.
A fan thought the video posted by the podcast was the problem.

"Club Shay Shay did you dirty with what they put on the video," the comment said.

Johnson agreed as she wrote:

"Yeah that was messy, I’m not doing anymore interviews."
What exactly did Flau'jae Johnson say about A'ja Wilson's claim?

In November 2024, A'ja Wilson appeared on the "Roommates Show." Talking about a 1v1 against New York Knicks' Josh Hart, she said:

“(It) would be like 8 to 11, me … I get ball first? Yeah, you’re not going to get it back ... “I’m not saying you’re going to go scoreless, but 8 to 11 I feel like is pretty solid. … So, what do you think you’ll be, Josh? Don’t piss me off.”
Last week, on Club Shay Shay with Shannon Sharpe, Flau'jae Johnson talked about it when prompted.

“I just don’t … it’s not physically possible,” Flau’jae said. “You know what I’m saying? Like, I could barely grab rim—you’re talking about over the backboard. But, like, no NBA player … no.”

Sharpe pressed further, asking how top WNBA players like Breanna Stewart, Napheesa Collier, and A'ja Wilson would match up against 12th, 13th and 14th-ranked NBA players.

“You know how hard it is to get in the NBA? Literally, I got a new appreciation for Summer League," Johnson replied. "I’m, like, all these guys are playing for, like, one or two spots. And these guys are booming, and they’re seven-footers.
"But I can’t get in that argument because I know I can’t. I’ll tell you that. Like, you’re six-eight and the point guard. What am I about to do? I’m 5’10”, almost 5’11”, right?”

What do you think about the debate between WNBA stars matching up with NBA counterparts?

