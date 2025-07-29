"I locked her up": LSU star Flau'jae Johnson reveals major revenge moment from the last college basketball season

LSU guard Flau'jae Johnson had a stellar junior season, averaging 18.6 points and 5.6 rebounds per game, leading the Tigers to the Elite Eight in March Madness. During last week's interview with Overtime Select and Jezelle Banks, a five-star 2027 prospect, Johnson recounted a moment from last season when she got retribution against a Mississippi State player.Banks asked Johnson whether she had faced any outrageous comments directed at her during last season. Johnson talked about losing to the Bulldogs in the 2023-24 season at Humphrey Coliseum and how the Tigers got payback in February.&quot;Nobody said anything to me this past season. But last season, we played Mississippi State and they beat us,&quot; Johnson said. &quot;So when we played them again, the girl — number two on the team — was talking crazy on Twitter. She went on Twitter and said, 'Big 4? More like Little Four,' or something like that.&quot;And so that next game, I held her to like four points. She was number two on Mississippi State. That’s very bold. I locked her up. I was looking at her, I blocked the ball. Coach took her out the game. She was like, 'Why you taking me out the game?'&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAlthough Flau'jae Johnson didn't name the player, she was referring to graduate senior JerKaila Jordan, who was the number two player for Mississippi State.In Mississippi State's win over LSU in January last year, Johnson had 18 points while Jordan recorded a game-high 24 points and five steals.But in the rematch at the PMAC this year, Jordan was limited to nine points on 2 of 12 shooting. Johnson finished with 20 points and five rebounds in that win.Flau'jae Johnson praises her boyfriend for sharing a driven mindsetHaving gone public with their relationship in December, Flau'jae Johnson praised her boyfriend, fellow LSU athlete Chris Hilton Jr., for sharing the same competitive drive as her. She said it helped both of them stay focused during her appearance on Shannon Sharpe's Club Shay Shay podcast two weeks ago.&quot;I see the goals that he has, and I see the goals that I have, and I’m like, 'Bro, imagine we just keep pushing each other. We’re pushing each other on our own goals, but like — together.' That’s fire,&quot; Johnson said.Hilton is a wide receiver on the LSU football team. He will play his fifth season with the team in the fall.