  "Can't take it no more": Flau'jae Johnson calls out HC Kim Mulkey's fashion choices amid Washington Mystics appearance

"Can't take it no more": Flau'jae Johnson calls out HC Kim Mulkey's fashion choices amid Washington Mystics appearance

By Salim Prajapati
Published Jun 23, 2025 04:16 GMT
Flau
Flau'jae Johnson and Kim Mulkey - Source: Getty

LSU guard Flau'jae Johnson often makes playful comments about Kim Mulkey. She was back at it again, poking fun at her coach's fashion choices. Mulkey, known for her bold and sparkly outfits, was seen in a more casual look at the game between the Dallas Wings and the Washington Mystics on Sunday.

At CareFirst Arena, the Tigers' coach opted for a simple look, wearing a light beige jacket with subtly frayed edges over a plain white top. She paired it with black pants to complete the ensemble — a far cry from her usual flamboyant on-court attire.

The Mystics, who registered a 91-88 overtime victory over the Wings, posted a picture of Mulkey sitting courtside on X (formerly Twitter).

Flau'jae Johnson, who has played under Mulkey for three seasons at LSU and has seen a fair share of her sparkly gameday outfits, couldn't resist commenting on the picture, quote-tweeting it with the caption:

"Don’t worry yall im bout to start styling her I can’t take it no more. She too rich for this!!" Johnson wrote.
Mulkey's fashion sense has always been a topic of conversation among fans and the media alike. Some are in awe of her ability to draw attention, while others find it a little over the top.

Flau'jae Johnson says Kim Mulkey shaped her mindset for USA basketball

Flau'jae Johnson is well prepared to handle pressure in any situation, all thanks to LSU coach Kim Mulkey and her relentless coaching style. Last week, USA Basketball announced its roster for the upcoming FIBA Women's AmeriCup and Johnson was among the 12 names on the list.

During media availability at training camp, the Georgia native discussed Mulkey's impact on her development as a player.

"No disrespect to USA, but I'm scared of Kim Mulkey," Johnson said. "I ain't going to lie. I used to always tell people like, 'Bro, I played for Kim Mulkey for four years. I could play for anybody.' But with USA, it's more like admiration. I'm grateful to be here.
"Like, to represent something bigger than me ... It don't matter — you just want to impact the game. So I feel like USA is going to help me in that way. But I'm not nervous. I came out here to play."
Team USA will begin its quest for gold at the AmeriCup on Saturday when it takes on Chile.

Edited by Dipayan Moitra
