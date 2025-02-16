A'ja Wilson heaps praise on Mac McClung as Magic star becomes three-peat Slam Dunk Contest champ

The NBA All-Star weekend is in full swing and it looks like A'ja Wilson was paying close attention to the festivities at the fan-favorite event. The Las Vegas Aces star showered her praise on Slam Dunk contest champion Mac McClung after he delivered a stunning performance en route to his third consecutive Dunk contest title.

On Saturday, McClung became the only player in NBA history to win the Slam Dunk contest consecutively thrice. A few hours later, A'ja Wilson expressed her thoughts on the Orlando Magic's star on her Threads account.

"Now that I got signal….Ain’t no way Chels and Jack got walked down like that And Mac McClung ..OH MY WORD 😮‍💨" Wilson wrote.

Mac McClung went past Matas Buzelis from the Chicago Bulls, Andre Jackson Jr. from the Milwaukee Bucks and Stephon Castle from the San Antonio Spurs to claim his three-peat.

Buzelis and Jackson had rough starts to the Dunk contest, failing to perform their ideal dunks in the first round. Stephon Castle was the only true challenger to McClung, as the Spurs star showcased his dunking ability with finesse and elegance.

Castle and McClung were the finalists of the Dunk contest as Buzelis and Jackson failed to qualify after several disappointing failures. The Spurs rookie stood up the Magic dunker with skills that could be performed in an actual NBA game. However, Mac McClung's flashy and otherworldy ideas helped him secure more perfect scores and win the championship.

A'ja Wilson reveals her parents' reaction on receiving their daughter's signature Nike sneakers

A'ja Wilson and Nike have been teasing the reigning WNBA MVP's signature sneakers to the fans for the past few months. In early February, the brand unveiled the design for the A'Ones, and on Saturday, Wilson attended an event to promote the sneakers.

During the event, A'ja Wilson revealed the reaction of her parents on receiving their pair of A'Ones.

"They got their pair, so that’s when it really kind of seeped in," Wilson said. "My dad was like, ‘What are the other colorways?’ I was like, alright, calm down...It was just a happy day for the Wilson family."

The Nike A'Ones are scheduled to hit the shelves in May 2025, and until then, the Aces star will be busy with promotions. Most recently, Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo also promoted Wilson's sneakers when he wore them in the 86-102 loss against the Brooklyn Nets on Feb. 7.

