A'ja Wilson joins Caitlin Clark & Serena Williams in elite list after securing lucrative endorsement deal with $88b worth Gatorade

WNBA superstar A'ja Wilson keeps getting wins both on and off the court. The Las Vegas Aces star has impressed fans of the league with her talent since 2018. As the seasons went by, she became more popular and sponsors noticed that.

According to WNBA reporter Khristina Williams, Wilson is joining a notable lineup of Gatorade figures. Wilson reportedly signed a multiyear deal to join the likes of fellow WNBA player Caitlin Clark, NCAA star Paige Bueckers, artistic gymnast Suni Lee and tennis legend Serena Williams.

In an era where female athletes are getting more attention from fans and brands, Wilson is the latest to join an impressive list. Besides Gatorade, Wilson currently has deals with Nike, Starry and Ruffles.

The 2018 WNBA No. 1 overall pick was recently named one of the 100 Most Influential People of 2024 by Time magazine, confirming that she's going through a sweet moment in her life and career.

At age 27, A'ja Wilson is just entering her prime and with all the evolution the WNBA has experienced in recent years, she will have the chance to lead a major change for the league and women's basketball in general.

A'ja Wilson is keen to lead the Aces to a third consecutive WNBA title

After putting together a terrific squad, the Las Vegas Aces have become the clear dominator in the WNBA. They beat the Connecticut Sun in the 2022 Finals during Becky Hammon's first season as the team's HC. Last season, the Aces dominated the Sabrina Ionescu-led New York Liberty to get their second straight championship.

Now, A'ja Wilson is ready to lead her squad to the promised land again. After a busy offseason, the WNBA got a lot better, especially with the addition of Caitlin Clark to the Indiana Fever.

Other high-profile prospects like Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso are set to leave a mark on the league, but Wilson and Co. remain the team to beat in the playoffs.

A'ja Wilson's season ended with the DPOY award and the Finals MVP, confirming that she's one of the best players in the world right now. The center is ready to reclaim her MVP trophy from Brianna Stewart, while making the Aces a dynasty next year.

It's hard to argue against her being the face of the league, and until somebody dethrones her at the biggest stage, A'ja Wilson will remain the queen of the WNBA.