"Caitlin gonna win next 6 championships" - Pat McAfee makes wild Caitlin Clark prediction taking subtle shot at Aces

Caitlin Clark is entering the WNBA with huge expectations surrounding her. Former NFL punter-turned-TV-host Pat McAfee is well aware of that and made a bold claim about Clark's opportunities in the league on The Pat McAfee Show.

Clark is keen to make a big impact on the league, and McAfee believes she can have an incredible run as soon as she steps foot on the court.

"We're non-biased, though. We are non-biased, we are trying to cover this as fairly as possible, but Caitlin Clark is gonna win the next six championships," McAfee said. "Aces, congrats on your little run. That was fun. Welcome to the Fever's W."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

The expectations are already big for Clark, who is widely seen as the biggest prospect in the WNBA.

The Fever has a young team that will rely on Clark and Aliyah Boston to take it to the promised land. Caitlin Clark is about to pump up the numbers the league used to get in the past seasons.

Caitlin Clark's WNBA journey starts tonight

The Indiana Fever are ready to start the preseason tonight as they visit the Dallas Wings in Texas. The tip-off is set at 8 p.m. ET. The 2024 No. 1 overall pick will have her first test of the WNBA against an up-and-coming team that can make some noise next season.

Just like she did in college, Caitlin Clark is keen to leave her mark on the big leagues. The WNBA has teams keen to win the championship, including the defending champions Las Vegas Aces, the 2023's runners-up New York Liberty and more franchises ready to dethrone Becky Hammon, A'ja Wilson and Co.

Clark is a phenomenal talent, and everybody will be watching her closely since it's her first game in the preseason.

Caitlin Clark will make her regular-season debut on Tuesday, May 14, against the Connecticut Sun.