A'ja Wilson reveals what sparked the Aces’ statement win to spoil Kelsey Plum homecoming after Seattle beatdown

2025 is perhaps the worst season start for A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces in the last few years. After a 20-point loss against the Seattle Storm, Wilson and her team came with a strong answer when they faced their former teammate Kelsey Plum's LA Sparks.

The two-time WNBA champion and her team outscored the Sparks in three straight quarters and took a 21-point lead against Plum's team before the 4th quarter. When Wilson was asked about what pushed the Aces for a big game against the Sparks, she said they executed their game plan.

"We got out behinds cut in the practice all week," Wilson said. "So just showing what we have been working."

A'ja Wilson had a dominant game, scoring a game-high 35 points and six assists on 12 of 18 shots. Moreover, the reigning MVP also unleashed her defensive side, registering 12 rebounds, three steals and three blocks in 36 minutes. Meanwhile, Plum led the Sparks with 17 points and three assists in 34 minutes.

The Las Vegas Aces are currently the 5th seed in the league with a 3-2 record in the first five games of the season. Wilson and her team will face the Seattle Storm on Sunday, June 1.

A'ja Wilson showered love on former teammate Kelsey Plum before the Aces vs. Sparks clash

Kelsey Plum returned to Michelob ULTRA Arena, her former home team arena, where she played for 7 seasons. Though now playing for the opposition, her bond with A'ja Wilson remained strong. Before the game, Wilson praised Plum and showered love on her former teammate.

"It's always KP," A'ja Wilson said. "She just had a mentality of like, 'I just want to do better. I want to be the best.' So I am grateful to be her teammate, was her teammate. I am excited to see her again, she won us two championships here, so obviously we are going to give everything we can, the energy, the positive vibes towards her."

Wilson and Plum were teammates for seven years, including 2020, which Plum missed due to an Achilles tendon injury. They won two back-to-back titles together in 2022 and 2023. Plum (945) holds the second place, only behind Becky Hammon's (1133) most assists in franchise history.

In 235 games for the Aces, Kelsey Plum averaged 14.3 points and 4.0 assists per game, while shooting 43.3% from the field and 39.0% from the 3-point line. She also averaged 2.5 rebounds and 0.9 steals per game.

