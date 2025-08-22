A’ja Wilson’s close friend makes bombshell claim on DeWanna Bonner being "fully locked in" to sign with Aces after leaving Caitlin Clark-led Fever 

A'ja Wilson's close friend, Deloris, made a bombshell claim on DeWanna Bonner closing in on joining the Aces after leaving Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever. Deloris broke the news on Thursday after the Aces beat Bonner's Mercury 83-61. Bonner played nine games for Indiana in 2025 after signing a $200,000 contract in free agency.

Ad

Bonner's low usage rate, limited offensive opportunities, and bench demotion during her time with the Fever led her to demand a move. After failing to find a trade partner, the Fever waived Bonner. She then returned to the Mercury, reuniting with her fiancée, Alyssa Thomas, while also considering an opportunity with the Aces.

Here's what A'ja Wilson's friend, Deloris, said:

DELORIS THE GENERAL MANAGER JORDAN @wheelsfelloff_ This is not shade but i have to be honest DB was all but locked to sign with Vegas and join the team around the Fourth of July break That feel thru at the last minute Since that day… Vegas has started to trend up and Phoenix is now out of sorts Was it a mistake?

Ad

Trending

After Bonner chose the Phoenix Mercury, the Aces reinforced their depth in the frontcourt via trade, acquiring NaLyssa Smith for a 2027 first from the Dallas Wings. The deals for all sides worked out, especially for the Aces, who are on a 10-game winning streak. They have lost just twice in 13 outings.

Las Vegas also moved up to second in the standings ahead of the Mercury, who have stayed afloat but have not been as consistent since DeWanna Bonner's arrival. Phoenix has an 8-8 record with Bonner this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arhaan Raje Arhaan Raje is an Assistant Content Manager and Senior Writer with Sportskeeda's NBA/WNBA team with four years of experience.



Arhaan focuses on features, trends, listicles, and the latest rumors and reports circling the league's top teams and players. He emphasizes detailed research to create impactful content for readers. A fan of Xs and Os, Arhaan provides technical deep dives in his reporting.



Arhaan completed his bachelor's degree in BBA in Media and Entertainment Management from Mumbai, India.



Arhaan admires the killer mentality of Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan. He respects LeBron James for being a role model on and off the court. The bold and decisive Gregg Popovich stands out as Arhaan's favorite basketball coach. LeBron's epic chase-down block in the 2016 NBA Finals has a special place in Arhaan's basketball memories.



He has interviewed former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Gary Payton and Ronnie 2K, the face of NBA2k and Marketing Director.



Sports isn't the only passion he has pursued professionally. Arhaan is also into performing arts in the music industry as a percussionist. Know More