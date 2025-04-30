A’ja Wilson’s friend cryptically reacts to Bam Adebayo’s Lakers rumors to complement Luka Doncic and LeBron James

A'ja Wilson's friend, Michael McManus, who is also known on social media as Deloris, has put in his vote as to where Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo should play next season.

Ad

McManus reacted to a post on X saying that Adebayo should be sent to the LA Lakers next season to complement Luka Doncic and Lebron James, with his tenure in Miami looking a bit shaky after a down year for the franchise.

"Yes final answer," McManus wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Lakers have struggled in the playoffs this season, as they are 3-1 down against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

The Lakers' biggest issue is playing without a center, which has caused issues in their ability to rebound the ball and secure second possessions. Rudy Gobert has had a field day on the glass, only making Los Angeles' need for a big even clearer.

Ad

The Miami Heat, meanwhile, were swept by the Cleveland Cavaliers 4-0. Adebayo was noticeably upset and unsure of his future in Miami after being eliminated from the playoffs.

He averaged 18.1 points and 9.6 rebounds throughout the regular season and stayed on pace in the playoffs, averaging a double-double in the first round series.

While McManus may see a future for Adebayo with the Lakers simply for a basketball reason, another reason could be for Adebayo to be closer to Wilson. The two are rumored to be dating, with the Miami star showing up at Wilson's important moments this past year, including her statue reveal at South Carolina.

Ad

Wilson mocks teammate Chelsea Gray after she hits a game-winner in practice

A'ja Wilson has been notably glad to be back with the Las Vegas Aces, as her Instagram has been flooded with heartfelt moments between her and her teammates since training camp began on Sunday.

Wilson shared a moment in practice on Tuesday on her Instagram story that got under her skin, playfully mocking Chelsea Gray after hitting a game-winning shot at practice.

Ad

"@cgray209 pissed me off today," Wilson wrote.

A'ja Wilson playfully mocks teammate Chelsea Gray in practice

Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces will look to retake their place atop the league after being eliminated in the semifinals last season.

The Aces were close to becoming the first team since the Houston Comets to win three consecutive WNBA championships but will hope to claim their third title in four years to cement their dynasty.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Serenity J. Bishop Serenity Bishop is a WNBA Expert and Correspondent at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience in the field.



He is originally from Long Island and moved to Connecticut shortly after graduating from Temple University with a Bachelor of Arts in journalism. Serenity began his career covering high school sports before advancing to cover UConn Basketball and the WNBA.



Serenity's favorite team is the LA Lakers because he is a massive Lebron James fan. Aside from James, Serenity's favorite basketball names are Allen Iverson, Derrick Rose, Dwyane Wade and Tracy McGrady. Those five players made him fall in love with the game.



Serenity is the youngest of five siblings and enjoys watching sports, reading about history, traveling and watching Marvel movies. Know More

Timberwolves Nation! You can check out the latest Minnesota Timberwolves Schedule and dive into the Timberwolves Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.