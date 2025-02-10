  • home icon
  • A'ja Wilson shares wholesome video of Dawn Staley celebrating Eagles' Super Bowl win

A'ja Wilson shares wholesome video of Dawn Staley celebrating Eagles' Super Bowl win

By Mathews Kannanthara
Modified Feb 10, 2025 10:16 GMT
Texas A&amp;M v South Carolina - Source: Getty
A'ja Wilson shares wholesome video of Dawn Staley celebrating Eagles' Super Bowl win (Image: GETTY)

Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson took to Instagram following the Super Bowl on Sunday to reshare her former coach Dawn Staley's reaction to the Philadelphia Eagles' victory.

Staley shared a video of her dancing as her hometown team beat the Kansas City Chiefs for the NFL title, and Wilson reshared the video on Instagram story.

A'ja Wilson reshares Dawn Staley's celebratory video of Eagles' Super Bowl win (Image: @aja22wilson)
"WE ARE THE 2025 SUPER BOWL CHAMPIONS!! @philadelphiaeagles," Staley captioned her IG post.
Dawn Staley kept up the excitement of the win as she posted another video of her dancing a few moments later.

"One more because we are SUPER BOWL CHAMPS! @philadelphiaeagles Bih!!! 🦅" Staley captioned her IG post.

The Philadelphia Eagles secured a blowout 40-22 win against the Kansas City Chiefs, thwarting the Chiefs' hopes of a historic three-peat title and Patrick Mahomes' a shot at a Super Bowl MVP three-peat.

A'ja Wilson had predicted the Eagles' Super Bowl win

During an interview with SportsCenter on Friday, A'ja Wilson made her prediciton for the Super Bowl. The two-time WNBA champion sided with the Philadelphia Eagles, citing her ties with the Eagles' star quarterback Jalen Hurts.

"Jalen Hurts, he's a Klutch kid, he's a Klutch client. So, I got to go with the Eagles, because I feel like it's just that type of bond that we have," Wilson said.

However, Wilson didn't dismiss the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes' shot at making history.

"But to see Patrick Mahomes make history, obviously it would be great as well. I gotta go with the Eagles," Wilson added.

Like Mahomes and the Chiefs, A'ja Wilson and the Las Vegas Aces also had a shot at making WNBA history, to secure a three-peat title in the last WNBA season. However, the back-to-back champions were eliminated in the semifinals by the New York Liberty.

However, Wilson made WNBA history with various other accoaldes. She averaged her career-best 26.9 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game in the regualr season to secure the first unanimous MVP in the league since Cynthia Cooper in the league's inaugural season in 1997.

The three-time WNBA MVP also became the first WNBA player to score 1000+ points in a season as she also set the league record for rebounds in a season.

Philadelphia Eagles Fans! Check out the latest Eagles Schedule and dive into the Philadelphia Eagles Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

