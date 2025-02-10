Fans react to Dawn Staley's dance moves in Eagles Super Bowl celebrations: "I would die for her","Someone get this woman to the parade"

Dawn Staley proudly represented her hometown team while coaching South Carolina’s game against Texas on Sunday. She arrived at the Moody Center wearing a sweatshirt that read Super Bowl LIX and featured the Philadelphia Eagles logo.

To complete the look, she paired it with Eagles-green sneakers and socks with the team's name, leaving no doubt about where her loyalties lay. Shortly after the Eagles won the Super Bowl LIX, she posted a video on her X page, dancing with an oversized Eagles hat while "Blow the Whistle" by Too Short played in the background.

"One more because we are SUPER BOWL CHAMPS! @Eagles Bih!!!," Staley captioned the video

The video quickly went viral, with fans reacting in admiration, as one user commented:

"I would die for her."

"Someone get this woman to the parade," another wrote.

"Get it Coach!," a fan wrote.

"Coach Staley is killing it," another fan wrote.

Most fans celebrated the Eagles, who won their second Super Bowl since 2018.

"Congrats Dawn Eagles did that!!," another tweet reads.

"That's right don't let nothing steal your joy. They still not like us!!! " another fan said.

Staley had been vocal about her support for the Eagles leading up to the Super Bowl. Since their NFC Championship win on January 26, she had regularly worn Eagles gear, even during practice sessions.

Dawn Staley's joyful moment leading to a disappointing night

Initially, Dawn Staley had planned to fly to New Orleans to catch the remainder of Super Bowl 59 after South Carolina’s game. However, her plans changed due to a major obstacle. With President Donald Trump attending the game, the Federal Aviation Administration enforced air traffic restrictions, preventing Staley from making the trip.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, she shared her new plans.

"I will have people over and watch the second half or whatever is left when the team lands in Columbia," Staley said.

Earlier in the week, Dawn Staley had made a confident Super Bowl prediction, assuring Eagles' fans that their team would emerge victorious.

"Rest assured, my Eagles fans, we got this one," she said on Wednesday. "Now, get mad if we turn the ball over, get mad if we fumble the ball, get mad if they score on us. Remember, when the clock strikes zero, we will be winners."

Despite the celebratory mood, the night ended in a different tone for Dawn Staley’s Gamecocks. South Carolina suffered a tough loss, falling to Texas and snapping their 57-game SEC regular-season win streak that had stood since December 2021. The defeat dropped their record to 22-2 overall and 10-1 in conference play.

Following the loss to Texas, the Gamecocks aimed to bounce back in their next matchup against Florida at Colonial Life Arena.

