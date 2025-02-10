Eagles fan Dawn Staley drops 3-word reaction when Philadelphia's Super Bowl win seemed imminent

Dawn Staley reacted to the Philadelphia Eagles' performance against the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl LIX. Even before Staley's hometown team won the contest 40-22 on Saturday night, the coach remained confident in the Birds' victory.

She posted a three-word update with a championship poster to reflect her support on X.

"Blow the WHISTLE!!! @Eagles," Staley wrote.

When Dawn Staley added the post on her X, the Eagles had just mounted a 40-6 lead with 8:01 left in the fourth quarter. Even though the Chiefs narrowed the gap to 40-14 with 2:34 remaining, the deficit proved too much to overcome for the two-time defending champs.

Staley has been a longtime supporter of the NFL team and has consistently showcased her alignment with their success during her courtside interviews.

Even Philadelphia players couldn't help an early celebration, pouring sports drinks on coach Nick Sirianni with less than three minutes to the final whistle. Sirianni commended his players' dedication towards each other as one of the reasons for the win, while star Jalen Hurts thanked god and the lessons the team learned together:

"The good and the bad … we had a special group this year, we were able to learn from the past … defense wins championships."

Dawn Staley’s team was chosen to be a lead into the Super Bowl LIX

Saturday marked a big day for women’s college basketball as the game between the defending champs and Texas was set up as a lead into the Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans.

Dawn Staley, who was adamant about giving the nationwide viewers an exciting game, commented on the increased popularity and changed narratives around women’s basketball.

“They're not going to put any women's game on to be the prelude to to the Super Bowl, they put it on cuz they knew the ratings will be there, they knew it was going to be a tightly matched basketball game,” she said (at 4:40).

It was one of the most intense matchups the 2024-25 Gamecocks have been a part of. Broadcasted on ESPN, Texas downed Gamecocks 66-62 in front of a near-capacity crowd of 10,517 at the Moody Center.

