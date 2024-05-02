A'ja Wilson stuns in all-black ensemble and matching $5,315 Louis Vuitton bag as she watches Vegas Thrill's Pro Volleyball game with teammates 

Ahead of the 2024 WNBA season, A'Ja Wilson took some time off with her Las Vegas Aces teammates. The two-time WNBA champion attended a volleyball game featuring the Vegas Thrill at Lee's Family Forum.

Wilson, stunned in an all-black ensemble, was carrying her Louis Vuitton bag, valued at $5,315 per Buyma.us. The LV MAHINA Crossbody 2WAY bag features a mix of plain and monogram designs, making it a popular choice for various occasions, from casual to formal events.

The bag's chain has a detail that exemplifies elegance, making it perfect for anyone who wants both style and practicality.

Along with Wilson enjoying the match, Kelsey Plum, Alysha Clark, Chelsea Gray, Sydney Colson and Jackie Young sat courtside during the Vegas Thrill game against the Orlando Mystics.

A'ja Wilson hopes hype surrounding the 2024 draft class led by Caitlin Clark won't be just a fad

The 2023 WNBA draft class is indeed seen as a game changer in the world of women's basketball, as evidenced by Caitlin Clark's popularity in college, along with the likes of Angel Reese, Kamila Cardoso and Cameron Brink, to name a few.

Now that these women have taken the basketball world by storm, this was the attention that the WNBA has been waiting for since its inception.

As the new 2024 WNBA season approaches, A'Ja Wilson hopes that this hype will be sustained and it will be up to the fans to stay interested in the basketball stars and teams they are following to keep the fire alive.

"I hope this isn't just a trend. I feel like we see it a lot with young athletes, like, 'Oh my, we love her. We want to do this,'" said A'Ja Wilson through a report of Marca.

Having the hype carried over to the professional ranks, the five-time WNBA All-Star hopes that fans stick with Caitlin Clark and other players through thick and thin.

"Then, the minute it kind of shifts, or her path is a little rocky, all that goes away. I feel like that's when it's needed most. That's when it's an investment," A'Ja Wilson added.

"Continue to invest in it. Buy that jersey. Go to that game. Take someone else. Put your money where your mouth is and invest in these women."

The Las Vegas Aces will begin their hunt for their third consecutive WNBA title when they open the season against Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury on May 15 at the Michelob Ultra Arena, starting at 10:00 p.m. Eastern Time.