Aces insider gets brutally honest on Caitlin Clark-led Fever signing A'ja Wilson's $90,000 veteran - "Actually scary"

Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever made a massive scoop this offseason by acquiring key pieces from A'ja Wilson's Las Vegas Aces. Clark reportedly pushed the franchise to acquire Wison's veteran Sydney Colson. The Fever signed the point guard to back up Clark for the 2025 WNBA season on a one-year $90,000 deal.

Colson adds a wealth of playoff and championship experience, having won two titles with Wilson's Aces as a locker room leader. She didn't have much to contribute on the court, but her intangibles were key in keeping the star-studded Aces roster together.

It was one of the many blows the Aces suffered after losing Kelsey Plum and Alysha Clark. Aces' insider Callie Fin took a deep dive into Colson's departure and what it means for Las Vegas. Here's what Fin said during an appearance on The Ringer during an episode released Wednesday:

Trending

"That cannot be overstated. Because it's not like just Kelsey Plum and Alysha Clark. Sydney Colson, I think a lot of people are just like all jokes and like, crazy layup attempts and behind-the-back passes or whatever in the finals.

"But she's such a leader, and I've seen like, obviously, being a beat reporter you go to a lot of practices, you go to a lot of games. Like, she can lock in, in a way that it's actually scary."

Fin then revealed A'ja Wilson's thoughts on Sydne Colson's leadership once, when the three-time MVP said:

"Sydney Colson taught her how to be a leader. And I just am like floored ... Shocked is the word maybe that i should use that Sydney Colson is gonna be on a different team. Because I feel like she was a huge part of like the heart and soul of this team."

Expand Tweet

The Aces have acquired Dana Evans to replace Sydney Colson on the roster. Meanwhile, the Fever made space for Colson by not re-signing veteran Erica Wheeler.

Why did Sydney Colson join Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever over re-signing with A'ja Wilson-led Las Vegas Aces?

Sydney Colson shocked everyone by joining Caitlin Clark's young Indiana Fever team, which bolstered its roster with championship experience. Everyone expected Colson to return to Las Vegas after three highly successful years.

However, with more playing time on offer in Indiana and a chance to lead a younger core to a title, Colson chose the Fever instead. While speaking for the first time about her switch, Colson revealed she was aligned with coach Stephanie White and COO Amber Cox's vision, which gained her trust similar to the Las Vegas Aces organization.

Colson also expressed the desire to play with a few Fever players she knew from before, including Kelsey Mitchell, one of the three core pieces on Indiana next to Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston.

Also read: A'ja Wilson's former $90,000 teammate makes feelings known on getting 'traded' to Caitlin Clark-led Fever

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback