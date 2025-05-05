"Adidas, Under Armour or Puma would have done more": Fans react as Caitlin Clark's bf joins 'CCFC’s outrage' slamming Nike with cryptic X activity

Since her WNBA debut in 2024, Caitlin Clark has grown into a superstar with a huge fanbase that supports, roots for, and looks out for her. Clark's fan base is also one of the most vocal in the entire W, and they have been actively speaking on Nike's lack of attention towards the Fever superstar.

Ad

On Sunday, the Indiana starlet's boyfriend - Connor McCaffery - joined her fan club and criticized the sportswear giant with a cryptic post. McCaffery reposted a user's post from X (formerly Twitter) on his account.

The user made a snide remark towards the sportswear giants for ignoring Caitlin Clark's return to the court in the Fever's preseason game against the Brazilian Women's National Team.

". @Nike yall don’t got internet or what? 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂" the post said.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans online joined McCaffery and slammed Nike in their comments and quote reposts.

"Adidas, Under Armour or Puma would have done more for Caitlin than Nike has," one fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Ccfc time to take matters to our hand since her team is a**" another fan said.

"That means she sees it too. Honestly, on a day like today to be mute is insane," another fan said.

"Nike is a bunch of idiots. If it was about Paige, they'd have published a thousand articles," another fan said.

Ad

On the contrary, Nike has been actively promoting A'ja Wilson after the launch of her first signature sneakers. Fans quickly pointed out the sports apparel giant's differential treatment of the two stars.

"I wonder if Aja got it written in her contract they can’t produce for anyone else without her approval. I mean it’s asinine at this point," one fan commented.

Ad

"They're too busy trying to sell Ajas shoes that nobody wants," another fan said.

Per Reuters, Caitlin Clark signed an eight-year, $28 million contract with Nike in April in 2024. This is one of the most lucrative deals in the league, and she is in line to receive her signature sneakers from the brand.

Nike drops Caitlin Clark merchandise ahead of the Fever preseason games

Nike dropped new Caitlin Clark merchandise before the Fever began their preseason in April. A user on X (formerly Twitter) - covering fashion and style related to the Indiana guard - shared a post informing the fans about the sportswear brand's new merch drop.

Ad

The merchandise featured two T-shirts, both emulating Clark's official jerseys. One T-shirt is white, while the other is navy with Clark's number in the front and name on the back.

Expand Tweet

The fans were looking forward to the release of the Indiana Fever star's signature sneaker. However, Nike has shifted the release to 2026.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Avi Shravan Avi Shravan's first year of college was the year he discovered his passion for basketball and the NBA. He has been an ardent fan of the sport ever since, from waking up early to cover games to watching pundit discussions, he does it all.



Avi is a big fan of Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks and Anthony Edwards from the Minnesota Timberwolves and firmly believes that the young star is the next big thing in the NBA.



Avi graduated in Mass Communication and Journalism, further enhancing his skills as a journalist and a writer. In his spare time when he is not writing, you can find him playing video games, watching anime, or reading a book he randomly picked at a bookstore. Know More