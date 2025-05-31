The Indiana Fever were dealt another significant injury blow on Friday, just days after losing star guard Caitlin Clark to a quad injury. Sydney Colson, the veteran who stepped into the starting lineup in Clark’s absence, was forced to exit the game against the Connecticut Sun after suffering a left leg injury in the first quarter.

The Fever confirmed that Colson, who is on a one-year, $90,000 deal, sustained the injury early in the game and was taken to the locker room in visible pain. She was later ruled out for the remainder of the contest. Her night ended after just 8:43 minutes of action, finishing with zero points, one rebound, two assists and one steal.

In Colson’s absence, Sophie Cunningham saw extended playing time and added 10 points off the bench. Although she struggled from the field, shooting just 1 of 5 overall, including 1 of 3 from 3-point range, she was flawless at the free-throw line, converting all seven of her attempts.

Meanwhile, the Fever endured their third straight loss and second consecutive defeat without Caitlin Clark as Stephanie White’s squad fell 85–83 at home to the Sun. The loss dropped the Indiana-based franchise to a 2–4 record through six games.

