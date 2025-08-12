  • home icon
  • "AHHHHHHH!!!!!! LFGGGGGG" - Caitlin Clark can't contain her excitement over major Taylor Swift podcast reveal

"AHHHHHHH!!!!!! LFGGGGGG" - Caitlin Clark can't contain her excitement over major Taylor Swift podcast reveal

By Juan Paolo David
Modified Aug 12, 2025 05:10 GMT
Caitlin Clark can
Caitlin Clark can't contain her excitement over major Taylor Swift podcast reveal. (Photo: GETTY)

Caitlin Clark was one of many who couldn't contain their excitement after Taylor Swift's latest announcement. Swift will be the next guest on the "New Heights" podcast hosted by boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother, Jason Kelce. It's also the pop star's first-ever podcast appearance.

In a teaser for Wednesday's upcoming episode, a reel was uploaded on social media confirming that Swift will be making her podcast debut. The couple had a short conversation that immediately went viral, with Travis teasing his girlfriend about why they were perfect for each other.

"Such a nice color on you," Swift said about Travis' jacket.
"Yes, I know. It's the color of your eyes, sweetie, it's why we match so well," Travis responded.
"We're about to do a f*cking podcast!" Swift said.
Millions of Taylor Swift fans flooded social media and were hyped about their idol's first-ever podcast appearance. Caitlin Clark was as hyped as anyone, commenting on Instagram, which has garnered more than 18,000 likes and counting.

"AHHHHHHH!!!!!! LFGGGGGG," Clark wrote.
Caitlin Clark comments on Taylor Swift&#039;s appearance on the New Heights podcast. (Photo: @newheightshow on IG)
Caitlin Clark comments on Taylor Swift's appearance on the New Heights podcast. (Photo: @newheightshow on IG)

It's no secret that Caitlin Clark is a "Swiftie," and she even attended her Eras Tour concert in Indianapolis on back-to-back nights last November. She has also attended Kansas City Chiefs games as a special guest of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce.

Clark is also a huge fan of the Chiefs, with Kelce serving as their longtime tight end. Swift and Kelce have been dating since 2023, with the NFL star getting the bragging rights of getting the iconic singer's first-ever podcast appearance.

Taylor Swift was one of Caitlin Clark's biggest inspirations growing up

In an interview with NBC Sports back in 2023, Caitlin Clark opened up about being a huge fan of Taylor Swift growing up in Iowa. Clark shared that Swift's "Fearless" album was one of the reasons why she's not afraid of anything on the basketball court.

"Fearless! I feel like being fearless is one of the most important things as a female but also as a competitor," Clark said. "I think it's something that you know comes from confidence. You have to have a lot of confidence to be fearless."

After reaching the WNBA, Clark has turned into a more popular figure. She has also developed a friendship with Swift, as well as the Kelce brothers. She appeared on "New Heights" in the very first episode of 2025.

Edited by Juan Paolo David
