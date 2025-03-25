Aliyah Boston drops 2-word reaction on cousin Kira Punter's stylish snaps

On Monday, Kira Punter, the cousin of Indiana Fever forward Aliyah Boston, shared four photos on Instagram that featured her posing by a low wall with the darkening skyline serving as the backdrop to her pictures. She tagged her location as Providence, Rhode Island.

The post garnered several likes and comments from Punter's followers, including praise from her WNBA All-Star cousin, who hyped her up for the way she looked I the photos.

"😍😍 stunning babes," Boston commented on Punter's post.

Aliyah Boston's comment (Photo credits: kira.punter/Instagram)

Boston and Kira appear to have a close relationship. The Fever star originally hails from the U.S. Virgin Islands, but moved to Massachusetts at 12 years old. However, it wasn't her entire family that moved—it was just her and her older sister Alexis.

In Massachusetts, the pair moved in with their aunt, Jenaire Hodge and her daughter, Kira Punter.

According to a Sports Illustrated article by Wilton Jackson from 2022, the Boston's initially moved there to get better at basketball. However, the end goal for them, according to their mother, Cleone Boston, was to get good enough to land a scholarship.

Boston improved so much that it opened up new opportunities for her. A decorated player during her time in South Carolina, she continues to display elite-level talent as a professional.

Alyah Boston only played two seasons in the WNBA, and she's already a two-time All-Star. She was also named the Rookie of the Year in 2023.

Aliyah Boston and Kira Punter filmed a TikTok together

In addition to her success on the hardwood, Aliyah Boston has also made a name for herself by being a TikTok star. She has several videos with teammates, friends or even just by herself.

In one of these TikTok posts, Boston performed a dance with her cousin, Kira Punter.

The clip shows the cousins moving to the beat of "Hype Me Up" by Truththebull. It started with the duo rhythmically moving in a circle before facing the camera to the tune of the song.

The Fever forward's TikTok has also featured her dancing with some of her teammates. She has posted several with the Indiana Fever, with some even featuring All-Star teammate Caitlin Clark. Her posts aren't limited to dance clips, she's also shared TikToks of her teammates during workout sessions.

She also got some of her teammates on Unrivaled's Vinyl BC to dance. She posted a clip of herself, Arike Ogunbowale and Rhyne Howard dancing to "Uh Oh" by Zeddy Will.

Once the 2025 WNBA season begins, fans can look forward to more TikTok's from Aliyah Boston and her Indiana Fever teammates.

