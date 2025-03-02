Aliyah Boston drops 2-word reaction to Satou Sabally's eye-catching pink fit under the evening sky

Satou Sabally's love for fashion is no mystery. The WNBA star has shown her love for fashion for a long time, and her latest social media post is just another testament to her deepening taste.

The Phoenix Mercury star posted a series of pictures on her Instagram handle in a pink outfit under the evening sky, and fellow WNBA player Aliyah Boston had something to say about it.

Boston reacted to the post by dropping a two-word comment.

"😍😍😍pretty pretty," Boston wrote.

There were a few other WNBA faces who commented on the post. Golden State Valkyrie forward Monique Billings and Connecticut Sun guard Marina Mabrey also dropped comments on the post.

"Model girl," Billings wrote.

"Yesss yesss yesss Sa 😍," Mabrey wrote.

Comments on Sabally's post

Satou Sabally has been active in the Unrivaled league this offseason. She is representing Phantom BC in the 3X3 basketball league. However, she and her team haven't been able to perform as a great unit, winning only three of 11 games.

After playing five seasons with the Dallas Wings, Satou Sabally joined the Mercury in a four-team trade.

Satou Sabally reacts to Aliyah Boston's wholesome post dedicated to her mother

Aliyah Boston has always been very close to her family. After the 2024 WNBA season was over, the first place the Indiana Fever star went was her home in the Virgin Islands. Within just a few days, Boston was posting pictures with her family.

The Fever star has credited a lot of her success to her family, especially to her mother, Cleone Boston. On Feb. 12, Boston made a special tribute post dedicated to her mother on her IG handle, and Satou Sabally was inspired by it.

"No matter where we are, my mom’s always got me #YouGotThis," she wrote in the caption.

Reacting to the emotional tribute, Sabally had a two-word post.

"So inspiring ❤️," she wrote.

Boston's mom also reacted to the post with a message for her daughter.

"I love you baby. May God continue to bless and guide you," Cleone wrote.

Chicago Sky star Michaela Onyenwere also commented on the post.

"So cuteeee 🥹," she wrote.

Comments on Boston's post

Boston is currently playing for the Vinyl BC in Unrivaled.

