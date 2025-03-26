Aliyah Boston drops 5-word reaction to Fever teammate Lexie Hull's all-red sports attire

The Indiana Fever overhauled their roster this offseason but kept a few important pieces, such as Aliyah Boston and Lexie Hull. They are coming off a stint in Unrivaled and should be ready to go for the 2025 WNBA season. Boston reacted to a post by Hull, who was hyping up her new endorsement deal.

In an Instagram post, Hull promoted Athleta's upcoming launch and urged her 219,000 followers to set a reminder for it. She was wearing a red tracksuit, draped in a gray jacket and white runners.

The Fever guard, along with Kate Martin, signed an endorsement deal with the brand back in January. They joined other female athletes like Monique Billings, Simone Biles, Katie Ledecky, Natalie Coughlin and Brenna Huckaby as ambassadors for the Power of She campaign.

One of the players to comment on the post was her Indiana Fever teammate, Aliyah Boston. The 2023 Rookie of the Year liked the look and thought red was the perfect color for Lexie Hull.

"This is definitely your color," Boston responded.

Aliyah Boston comments on Lexie Hull's Instagram post. (Photo: @lexiehulll on IG)

Hull signed with Athleta in January as part of the company's initiative to empower girls in sports. She'll be involved in many programs of the brand, as well as the design and innovation of some of their products.

"I know first-hand the positive impact an uplifting and supportive community has on athletic performance and am grateful to be part of one that is helping the next generation of female athletes succeed," Hull said in a statement.

Lexie Hull has had a successful offseason, joining Unrivaled and getting drafted by Rose BC. She was teammates with players like Angel Reese and Chelsea Gray, helping the Rose become the first-ever Unrivaled Champions. They defeated Aliyah Boston's Laces BC in the final.

Lexie Hull back in Indiana for her first workout since Unrivaled

More than a week after winning the Unrivaled Championship, Lexie Hull was back in Indiana to begin preparations for the 2025 WNBA season. The Fever shared several photos of Hull's first workout of the campaign, playing alongside Caitlin Clark and Brianna Turner.

Hull had the best season of her career last year, earning a spot in the starting lineup late. She was instrumental in helping the Fever reach the playoffs. However, the offseason additions put her position in the rotation in question.

The Fever signed a bunch of veterans such as Turner, DeWanna Bonner, Sydney Colson and Natasha Howard to bolster their roster. They also bring championship experience to a young team. Sophie Cunningham and Jaelyn Brown were also acquired via trade, so Indiana has enough depth to compete.

