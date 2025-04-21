Aliyah Boston gushes over Lexie Hull's engagement with heartfelt reaction

Indiana Fever forward Lexie Hull shared the exciting news of her engagement to boyfriend Will Matthiessen on Sunday. The announcement, made via an Instagram post accompanied by a heartfelt caption, was met with an outpouring of congratulatory messages from her Fever teammates.

Among those who responded with warm wishes was fellow forward Aliyah Boston, joining many others in celebrating Hull’s special moment. Boston shared Lexie Hull's post on her Instagram story and wrote a heartfelt two-word caption.

"The cutest," Boston wrote.

(Credit: Aliyah Boston/Instagram)

Lexie Hull and Will Matthiessen first met during their college years at Stanford, where Hull starred on the basketball team and Matthiessen played baseball. The couple never shied away from sharing their relationship publicly, often posting sweet moments together on their respective social media accounts.

Following Hull’s engagement announcement, it wasn’t just Aliyah Boston who sent her congratulations. Fellow Fever star Caitlin Clark also chimed in with an enthusiastic reaction, clearly overjoyed by the news.

The announcement comes as all three players, Hull, Boston and Clark, are training together at the Fever’s facility in preparation for the upcoming 2025 WNBA season. Indiana is set to open their campaign on May 17 with a highly anticipated matchup against the Chicago Sky.

Aliyah Boston and Lexie Hull played offseason basketball

Earlier this year, Aliyah Boston and Lexie Hull participated in the inaugural edition of the 3x3 Unrivaled league. Instead of spending the offseason strictly in the gym, the two Indiana Fever stars chose to compete at a professional level to stay sharp and game-ready.

Boston suited up for Vinyl BC, while Hull represented Rose BC. The two went head-to-head in the championship game, where Hull’s Rose BC emerged victorious with a 62-54 win to claim the title.

Despite the result, Boston had the stronger individual showing, finishing with 10 points, while Hull was held scoreless in the final. The two star players will have to play an instrumental role in the 2025 WNBA season as the Indiana Fever would look to win the championship.

