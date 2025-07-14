Aliyah Boston makes boss move as she joins ownership of brand-new NWSL franchise

Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston made a massive business move on Monday, buying a stake in the Boston Legacy FC of the National Women's Soccer League. The Fever star reposted the social media post from Boston Legacy on her Instagram.

She made two subsequent posts on her IG Story, breaking the news to her fans and followers. She reacted with two words.

"So excited!!" she wrote followed by a white heart emoji.

[Credit: IG/@aliyah.boston]

In her subsequent story, she reposted the post from @nswl.

[Credit: IG/@aliyah.boston]

The stake is undisclosed, but it is a big move by the young Fever star. Boston will join other women investors in the soccer club. According to Front Office Sports, all the primary investors in the club are women, led by the founder of Juno Equity, Jennifer Epstein.

"I'm proud to join the ownership group of the Boston Legacy," Boston said in her statement released by the club. "This city helped raise me, and the support I felt here shaped so much of who I am.

"I couldn't be more excited to have the opportunity to invest into a franchise that's building something special for its players, for the city, and for women’s sports as a whole. And yes ... Boston repping Boston just felt right!"

Some of the primary names in the investors include Aly Raisman, a three-time Olympic gold medalist; former Boston Celtics coach Brad Stevens and Hollywood actress Elizabeth Banks. The Boston Legacy FC is set to inaugurate its season in 2026, as the league's 15th team

Boston declares July 15 as Aliyah Boston Day

Aliyah Boston had another reason to celebrate on Monday. According to Boston. Legislator.com, the city passed the proposal filed on July 7 earlier this month, and July 15 is officially now declared as Aliyah Boston Day. The day will fall on the same day that the Indiana Fever will play the Connecticut Sun at TD Garden.

Boston was born in the U.S. Virgin Islands, but moved to Massachusetts when she was 12 years old. She played high school basketball at Worcester Academy and was one of the best players in the country. Worcester Academy retired Boston's jersey in 2024.

The resolution by the council declared the Fever star as "one of the greatest high school basketball players in Massachusetts history."

After playing high school basketball in Massachusetts, Boston joined the USC Gamecocks for her college career and won the NCAA title in 2022. The Fever star was also the Rookie of the Year in 2023.

