"Come see her in Indiana," "That quieted the critics": Fans react as Dawn Staley crowns Caitlin Clark's teammate as WNBA MVP candidate

South Carolina coach Dawn Staley has a pick for WNBA MVP contender, and it might come as a surprise to many. Among the many players who starred under Staley at South Carolina and are doing great in the league, Aliyah Boston is now entering the MVP conversation, at least, according to her former coach.

Boston, the top pick in the 2023 WNBA draft, is enjoying a solid third season in the WNBA and is one of the leading scorers for the Indiana Fever alongside Caitlin Clark.

On Saturday, Staley met with Boston and took a selfie, which she posted on X (formerly Twitter), with a message.

"Can you spot the WNBA MVP candidate?!! If you need some help it’s @GamecockWBB @aa_boston!!" Staley wrote.

Hoops fans reacted to Dawn Staley’s bold take and shared their thoughts in the comments section.

"Guess that quieted the critics," one fan wrote.

"Come see her in Indiana," another user said.

"AB has been rock solid all season! She’s playing great," a fan added.

"(Caitlin Clark) & (Aliyah Boston) are my favorites! AB is the classiest lady in the @WNBA but Temi (Fagbenle) is a close second! AB is a bright and shining light of hope and peace!" one comment read.

"Coach Staley how come you don't roll up to any of AL'S games. Do her right," a fan said, requesting Staley to attend Boston's games.

"Yeah baby!! Go get it AB," one more chimed in.

Dawn Staley posts playful message about backing her former college players

After many of her fans urged Dawn Staley to attend her former South Carolina players' games in the previous post, the Gamecocks coach posted a follow-up tweet with a light-hearted message.

"For those of you that’s so worried about me checking out my @GamecockWBB players…..see you at the @WNBA All-Star game…..now will yall be there?! If you’re not should I believe you don’t love your favs? 🤣🤣🤣," she wrote on X.

Staley playfully asked her fans if they would be attending the upcoming WNBA All-Star game to support former Gamecocks players and quipped that she would question their support if they did not.

Staley also replied to a user, explaining that she has a very busy schedule as a college coach and is trying her best to attend games to catch up with her former players in the pros.

