“So deserving”: Aliyah Boston’s heartfelt response to Kelsey Mitchell’s All-Star callup

Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark were voted as the starters in the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game. On Sunday, the third Indiana Fever player, Kelsey Mitchell, also made her cut for the star-studded game.

Mitchell's selection drew a wholesome reaction from Boston. Ecstatic for her teammate, the Fever frontcourt star reposted a post by the Fever Instagram handle, announcing her All-Star selection.

"So deserving 😍😍," Boston wrote in the caption.

In the absence of Caitlin Clark, who has already missed nine games due to injuries, the latest being her groin injury, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell have stepped up to keep the Fever's season alive.

Mitchell has played all of the Fever's 18 games, leading the team with 19.3 points, 1.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 0.8 steals per game.

Despite the absence of Clark, the Fever has a 9-9 record, occupying the seventh seed in the league. Although there is no timetable for Clark's return, there is strong hope that she will return after the All-Star Break.

The All-Star Game will be played at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on July 19.

Caitlin Clark left confused by Aliyah Boston getting most votes of trust from Fever teammates

Caitlin Clark's talent on the basketball court is perhaps matched. She is trusted by her teammates when the going gets tough or when it's time to take the last shot in crunch time. But outside the basketball court, it is someone else who was almost unanimously selected as the most trusted teammate.

On Wednesday, the Fever players were asked to name the player on the roster they would call in an emergency. Except for one or two, almost every Fever player named Aliyah Boston, including Caitlin Clark and Lexie Hull, who share a great relationship even outside the basketball court.

The discussion carried into the comment section. The video left Clark confused because not one player picked her.

"Confused why no one said me ….," Clark wrote.

However, Boston was ecstatic with the overwhelming trust from her teammates.

"So basically everyone knows who to call thank ya," Boston commented.

Clark's and Aliyah Boston's comments on the post

This season, the chemistry of the Indiana Fever roster has been a big highlight. From Sophie Cunningham standing up for her teammates to the Fever players ambushing Sydney Colson with a champagne shower, the Fever team has displayed great camaraderie.

