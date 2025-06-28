Aliyah Boston makes savage statement after rousing support for Fever in Paige Bueckers' building: "Every game is a home game"

Aliyah Boston made a bold statement on Friday night following the Indiana Fever’s 94–86 victory over Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings. While the buzz around the highly anticipated matchup was slightly tempered by Caitlin Clark’s absence due to a groin injury, that didn’t stop fans from showing up in full force.

The American Airlines Center was packed to capacity, with an impressive 20,409 in attendance. The crowd certainly got their money’s worth. Bueckers put on a stellar performance, though she ultimately couldn’t carry the Wings to a win. The game remained intense and competitive throughout, with the electric crowd erupting time and again.

As has been the trend since last season, Fever games continue to draw massive crowds, even on the road. Friday was no different, with thousands of Indiana fans filling the stands. After the game, Aliyah Boston didn’t hold back, saying that thanks to the incredible fan support, every game feels like a home game for the Fever.

"Every game is a home game," Boston said. "When people show up to watch a game, they might've came for one person but they leave liking many more."

Although Caitlin Clark didn’t suit up for the game, her presence was still felt throughout the arena. Numerous fans showed up proudly wearing the Fever superstar’s jersey, a testament to her widespread impact. Clark acknowledged their support by signing autographs for some of them as Fever fandom made a strong statement, right in the heart of Paige Bueckers' home court.

Aliyah Boston's sensational run continues in Fever's win over Wings

Aliyah Boston is in the midst of the best stretch of her WNBA career. The two-time All-Star has been in sensational form, making a significant impact on both ends of the court. In Friday’s matchup against the Dallas Wings, the star center delivered a strong performance with 21 points, six rebounds and three assists, shooting an efficient 9-for-14 from the field.

Boston’s steady production at an elite level has been a driving force for the Indiana Fever, especially during stretches when Caitlin Clark has been sidelined or struggling. Over her last five games, Boston is averaging 21.4 points on 60% shooting, along with 9.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists, a dominant run that continues to anchor the team.

