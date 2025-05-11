Aliyah Boston & Naz Hillmon shut down beef buzz after shocking exchange goes viral in Fever vs Dream clash

A clip of Indiana Fever All-Star Aliyah Boston went viral after the conclusion of Saturday's preseason game against the Atlanta Dream. In the clip, Naz Hillmon was seen walking up to Boston in a rather aggressive manner, which led to the two having an animated conversation.

This has led to some speculation that there's a feud going on between the two women.

However, Boston immediately reassured fans that she has no beef with the Dream forward on X (formerly Twitter). She even went on to notify Hillmon, asking her to also confirm what she had said.

"@nazhillmon please let’s tell the people ain’t no beef lmaoo😂😂," Boston tweeted. "cause they taking this and running 😂."

Hillmon shared her response by replying to the post, confirming what Boston already said.

"Omg they dragging it!! All jokes babes wish yall saw our handshake after," Hillmon replied. "See you soon AB."

The clip was cut before it showed the resolution and the supposed handshake between the two. However, based on their interaction on X, the clip appears to be taken out of context. It seems that there is no real beef, and they were simply playing around.

Aliyah Boston and Naz Hillmon won't have to wait too long to see each other as their teams are set to face each other early in the regular season.

Indiana will tip off the regular season against the Chicago Sky next Saturday. Afterward, they face the Dream in two consecutive contests on May 21 and May 23.

Aliyah Boston talks about her team's mentality coming into the 2025 season

Indiana Fever fans have a lot of reasons to be excited for the 2025 campaign. They're coming off their first playoff appearance after a seven-year drought and have an improved roster after adding champions and veterans. Due to these, there are some lofty expectations for the team.

During the Fever's media day, Aliyah Boston was asked how the team are managing these expectations.

"For us it's about winning," Boston said. "Making sure that we protect our locker room and don't let outside noise get in. Last year was a great start to that and this year we already know what's to come." (0:26-0:35)

Boston has been an All-Star in her first two seasons in the league. Her presence in the frontcourt last year was key in helping the Fever secure a postseason berth.

This season, she has the mentorship of players who've already won titles in newcomers Natasha Howard and DeWanna Bonner. She also continues to develop her chemistry with other young players like fellow All-Star Caitlin Clark.

