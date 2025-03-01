Aliyah Boston's boyfriend Tre-Vaughn Minott drops 5-word reaction after latest double-double outing

On Saturday, Aliyah Boston's boyfriend, Tre-Vaughn Minott, reacted in five words to his latest double-double performance. Minott's friend had posted a story and added a screenshot of his stats from the game against the Montana State Bobcats.

In the caption, Minott's friend praised the Vikings player's performance. The big man reshared the story and wrote:

"They thought we was done."

Tre-Vaughn Minott reacts to his double-double performance. (Credits: @4_realtv/Instagram)

On Thursday, the Portland State Vikings defeated the Montana State Bobcats 69–52. Minott scored 12 points, 17 rebounds and two successful blocks, achieving a double-double.

Minott's game has significantly improved this season. He has played 28 games and his average game time is 22.6 minutes, miles ahead of his 5.4 minutes last season. The big man is averaging 7.9 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game this season.

On the other hand, Boston is spending her offseason honing her skills while competing in Unrivaled, a 3x3 basketball league. She plays for the Vinyl Basketball Club, the third seed in the Unrivaled standings.

Aliyah Boston's boyfriend Tre-Vaughn Minott shares a montage with his stellar dunks

On Tuesday, Tre-Vaughn Minott partnered with the Portland State Vikings to share a video of his stellar dunks on Instagram. The Viking expressed their thoughts on the montage.

"The man broke our single-season dunks record, then sent us one of his own songs for the reel. Sheesh," the post's caption read.

The song featured in the video was an original composition by Aliyah Boston's boyfriend. The Vikings' big man is a man of many talents. In addition to dominating the hardwood with his imposing playstyle, Minott loves making music.

Under the stage name "TellaVision," Minott releases his work on YouTube and Spotify. Boston and Minott have been together for more than four years now. They started dating at the University of California in 2020.

The couple doesn't shy away from expressing their feelings for each other and frequently post their feelings on each other's social media handles.

