Aliyah Boston's boyfriend Tre-Vaughn Minott leaves 4-word reaction on 6-foot-5 talent's highlight montage

Aliyah Boston’s boyfriend Tre-Vaughn Minott is currently making his mark in NCAA Division I basketball. He plays for the Portland State Vikings in the Big Sky Conference, where he shares the court with talented point guard Qiant Myers. Both Minott and Myers are gaining recognition at a young age with their strong performances for the Vikings.

While Minott anchors the team as a 6-foot-9 center, Myers serves as the floor general, orchestrating the offense with skill and precision. On Friday, Minott gave a shoutout to his teammate after an Instagram post highlighted Myers’ recent string of impressive performances.

Minott, who knows Myers’ game better than most, acknowledged his teammate’s excellence by sharing a post on his Instagram story, accompanied by a four-word tribute.

"My PF so TUFF," he wrote.

(Credit: Tre-Vaughn Minott/Instagram)

Qiant Myers, a 6-foot-5 guard, has been labeled a "special talent" for his exceptional court vision, ability to make every pass and read. In addition to being a dynamic passer, he is also a skilled scorer with excellent ball-handling and a knack for running the pick-and-roll.

Over his last seven games, Myers has been in impressive form, averaging 15.0 points per game while shooting 46.8% from the field, including 36.4% from beyond the arc. He has also contributed 3.0 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game during this stretch.

For the season, the young point guard has played 23 games, posting averages of 9.9 points, 3.0 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.1 steals per game.

Tre-Vaughn Minott is close to making Vikings history

Aliyah Boston's boyfriend Tre-Vaughn Minott is himself having an impressive season for the Portland State Vikings. The 6-foot-9 center is shooting a remarkable 68.4% from the field and if he maintains this efficiency, he will etch his name in Vikings' history.

The current record for the highest field goal percentage in a single season belongs to Julius Thomas, who shot 67.1% during the 2009-10 season. Minott is currently on pace to surpass the Vikings alum, needing only to sustain his shooting efficiency to claim the record.

So far this season, Minott has played 23 games, averaging 7.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per contest.

