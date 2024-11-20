Aliyah Boston shares 3-word message over teaming up with Arike Ogunbowale & Co. in Unrivaled league

Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston has been selected to represent one of the six teams playing in the inaugural season of Unrivaled. Co-founded by Breanna Stewart and Napheesa Collier, the league is set to debut on Jan. 17, in Miami, and will run for eight weeks.

Boston was selected as one of the six members of Team Vinyl, which includes Arike Ogunbowale, Rhyne Howard, Jordin Canada, Rae Burrell and Dearica Hamby. The 2023 WNBA Rookie of the Year reacted to her selection with a three-word message on her Instagram story.

"Let's get it 🔥🔥," Boston captioned the post.

@aliyah.boston - Instagram story

After playing her second WNBA season, Aliyah Boston is set to take her talents to Unrivaled. The former South Carolina star averaged 14.0 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.2 assists, shooting 52.9% from the field and 73.6% from the free-throw line.

Trending

The Indiana Fever went from a 1-9 start to the season to a 20-20 final record to clinch the No. 6 seed in the playoffs. She was a key part of the team's season turnaround alongside Clark and Kelsey Mitchell.

Aliyah Boston reacts to Indiana Fever signing Stephanie White

Aliyah Boston, like many other Fever players, shared her thoughts on Stephanie White becoming her new head coach. During a Q&A (questions and answers) session with fans on Reddit on Nov. 9, the second-year player was asked about the chance of playing under White.

"I am excited to play under her, seeing how her past teams have succeeded under her has been great to see so I am excited to see what she can bring to the team - AB," Boston responded.

The Fever have high expectations for the next season with Boston and Caitlin Clark leading the way.

Meanwhile, Boston is set to participate in the first season of Unrivaled, where she'll join forces and clash with some of the best players in the WNBA. Boston will be coached by Teresa Weatherspoon in the first edition of the competition.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback