Aliyah Boston shares sneaky compliment about Caitlin Clark's physical gains on Fever media day

Caitlin Clark has turned a lot of heads due to her body transformation this offseason. The former No. 1 pick was thinner when she entered the league, but having a full offseason has paid off.

A lot has been said about her new appearance, with many fans pointing out her muscles. Aliyah Boston also noticed how different the guard looks this year and has seen how Clark is using it to her advantage.

Talking with reporters during Wednesday's media availability, Boston agreed with fans online talking about Clark's muscles, but insisted that it will help her offensive game in a key aspect.

"I feel like everyone talks about it," Boston said. "I've seen it on social media too. Caitlin has some strong muscles — don't tell her I said that. Don't mention that. But I think her strength.

"She gets in the paint and she's able to bully her way in and finish strong at the basket. Everyone talks about her 3-point shooting; we've all seen her passing, but I think her ability to get downhill and just stay on balance and score the ball, I think it's gonna be great this year too."

It took some time for Clark to adapt to the pace and physicality of the WNBA, but she's looking more prepared to compete this year.

She posted 19.2 points, 5.7 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.3 steals per game in 2024. Clark was one vote away from winning the Rookie of the Year award unanimously, and the goals the fans have set for her this season are likely higher.

Aliyah Boston talks about her chemistry with Caitlin Clark in Year 2

The former college rivals showed solid chemistry during their first year together with the Indiana Fever. Caitlin Clark constantly fed Aliyah Boston, which resulted in double-digit wins (20) and the team's first playoff appearance since 2016.

Ahead of their second WNBA season as teammates, Boston discussed her expectations about their tandem.

"I think it’s gonna be better for the both of us," Boston said during Wednesday's media availability. "We know exactly how we like to play, how we like to get the ball, what we like to do in transition, so I think it’s gonna be super easy because we’re gonna be able to flow right into it."

The Fever are considered one of the favorites to win it all next season, and their star duo is expected to take their game to the next level.

