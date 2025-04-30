Aliyah Boston hypes training camp grind with Caitlin Clark and others with heartfelt reaction

The Indiana Fever closed out Day 3 of their 2025 training camp, sharing an Instagram carousel featuring returning stars Aliyah Boston, Caitlin Clark and Kelsey Mitchell, along with new faces DeWanna Bonner, Natasha Howard, Sophie Cunningham and Sydney Colson.
Boston, now entering her third WNBA season with championship buzz at its peak since her 2023 draft selection, reposted one of her training camp shots from the team’s post, captioning it with a nod to her teammates’ grind:
“Go Fever.”
Last year, Boston put up averages of 14.0 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.2 blocks, anchoring the Fever alongside Clark, who tallied 19.2 ppg. Both earned All-Star honors.
Following a first-round exit in 2024, Indiana reloaded with experienced veterans and brought in new coach Stephanie White.
On Sunday, Boston spoke highly of the roster upgrades and what they mean for her personal growth.
"As a player that wants to continue to grow, there's no better feeling than that — having an experienced vet that has won so many times," Boston said. "Being able to learn from them is amazing."
Aliyah Boston hints at stronger chemistry with Caitlin Clark
The Aliyah Boston-Caitlin Clark pairing has already shown promise, and Boston expects their synergy to elevate further in Year 2.
Speaking on Day 1 of camp, Boston shared her anticipation for what’s ahead with Clark.
"I think it’s gonna be better for the both of us," Boston said. "We know exactly how we like to play, how we like to get the ball, what we like to do in transition, so I think it’s gonna be super easy because we’re gonna be able to flow right into it."
The duo played key roles in ending Indiana’s eight-year playoff drought last season. And now, under Stephanie White, the plan is to unlock more of Boston’s versatility — using her in a playmaking role akin to Nikola Jokic, surrounded by an upgraded arsenal.
The Fever tip off their preseason against the Washington Mystics on Sunday. They open their regular season May 18 against the Chicago Sky.