Aliyah Boston teases big things ahead with Caitlin Clark amid flourishing chemistry: "Gonna be better for the both of us"

The Indiana Fever officially tipped off their 2025 WNBA training camp on Sunday. Franchise cornerstones Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston actively participating in all drills, including a competitive five-on-five scrimmage held at the team’s training facility under the watchful eye of head coach Stephanie White.

Ad

Following the conclusion of Day 1, Boston stepped up for media availability, where she fielded a variety of questions. One standout topic was her growing partnership with Caitlin Clark. When asked about the opportunity to play alongside Clark for a second consecutive season, the rising star didn’t hold back, expressing her excitement with genuine enthusiasm.

"I think it’s gonna be better for the both of us," Boston told reporters. "We know exactly how we like to play, how we like to get the ball, what we like to do in transition, so I think it’s gonna be super easy because we’re gonna be able to flow right into it."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Last season marked the beginning of Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston’s partnership, with their on-court chemistry steadily improving as the year progressed. It was after the Olympic break that their connection truly began to shine, playing a pivotal role in leading the Fever to their first playoff appearance in eight years.

Heading into the new season, Clark and Boston will look to build on that foundation. With a full year of experience playing together, expectations are high for the dynamic duo to elevate their game even further and deliver plenty of highlight-worthy moments throughout the 2025 campaign.

Ad

Aliyah Boston to have more responsibility on her shoulders

Caitlin Clark may be the undisputed floor general for the Indiana Fever, but head coach Stephanie White has plans to diversify the offense in the 2025 WNBA season by involving Aliyah Boston more as a playmaker.

White envisions Boston taking on a role similar to Nikola Jokic’s with the Denver Nuggets, facilitating the offense and creating opportunities for teammates, rather than solely relying on traditional post-up, one-on-one plays.

Ad

"We're going to use her (Aliyah Boston) a little bit more like a hub," White said. "Right, like a little bit more like a Jokic in how she gets the ball, whether that's in the trail in a lot of our stuff in the flow or whether that's on the block."

Expand Tweet

It will be intriguing to see how coach Stephanie White designs offensive schemes to maximize Aliyah Boston’s involvement on that end of the floor. One thing is certain - both Boston and Caitlin Clark will be central to the Fever’s plans and are key pillars in whatever success the team aims to achieve in the upcoming season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atishay Jain Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.



Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.



A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media. Know More